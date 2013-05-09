Australian shares are set to open lower on Friday as major stock
markets took a breather from recent record highs, while declines
in copper and gold prices could hamper the mining sector.
* Local share price index futures inched up 1 point
to 5,195, a 3.68 point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200
index close. The benchmark fell 1.37 points to 5,198.38
on Thursday.
The Australian market has seen strong buying recently on the
back of stellar earnings in the banking sector, upbeat local
data and a surprise interest rate cut by the Reserve Bank of
Australia earlier in the week.
* New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 6.9 to
4,646.24 in early trade.
* The Dow also broke its two-day string of all-time closing
highs, but still ended above 15,000.
* The MSCI world index, which tracks stocks
in 45 countries, was down 0.7 percent after earlier hitting its
highest level since June 2008.
* Copper fell on Thursday as price charts suggested a pull
back following a rally to a three week high on expectations of
rising demand from China.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2246 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1626.67 -0.37% -6.020
USD/JPY 100.67 0.08% 0.080
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.8135 -- 0.000
SPOT GOLD 1457.29 -0.03% -0.410
US CRUDE 96.09 -0.31% -0.300
DOW JONES 15082.62 -0.15% -22.50
ASIA ADRS 145.08 -0.68% -0.99
* S&P500 slips, snaps five-day streak of record closes
* Brent oil closes higher after late gains
* Gold down 1 pct on broad dollar rally; PGMs higher
* Copper slips, taking breather after 3-week high
