SYDNEY May 13 Australian shares are expected to gain on Monday after Wall Street extended its record breaking run last week, but the upside could be limited as both Westpac Banking Corp and Macquarie Group trade ex-dividend.

* Local share price index futures inched up 0.2 percent to 5,216.0, a 9.9-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark edged up 0.2 percent on Friday to close at a five-year high.

* New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index added 0.2 percent to 4,660.6 in early trade.

* The Dow and S&P 500 ended at record highs on Friday, and stocks posted a third consecutive week of gains as a rise in Google and other technology shares offset a slide in energy stocks.

* Copper gained ground on Friday, recording its third successive weekly gain as global inventories kept falling and further improvements emerged in economic data, though gains were limited by a firmer dollar.

* Crown Ltd, the Australian casino company controlled by billionaire James Packer, has won regulatory approval to increase its 10 percent stake in rival Echo Entertainment Group, the operator of Sydney's sole casino.

* Stockland Corp Ltd, Australia's second largest property group, said on Monday its full year 2013 earnings would be 25 percent below the previous year.

* Paints maker DuluxGroup Ltd said its half year net profits rose 8.9 percent from the previous year, driven by market share gains in core paints businesses. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2246 GMT ------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1633.7 0.43% 7.030 USD/JPY 101.82 -0.02% -0.020 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.8999 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD 1442.39 -0.37% -5.310 US CRUDE 95.71 -0.34% -0.330 DOW JONES 15118.49 0.24% 35.87 ASIA ADRS 145.42 0.23% 0.34 -------------------------------------------------------------

* Wall St ends up, posts third week of gains * Oil pares losses on weakening dollar, refinery boost * Gold falls 1.5 pct on dollar gain, posts weekly drop * Copper edges higher, hits third weekly gain

