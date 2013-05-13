(Adds details, comments, stocks on the move)
SYDNEY May 13 Australian shares were almost
flat on Monday, as weakness in major banking, mining and gold
stocks offset gains by companies benefiting from a rise in the
US dollar.
The S&P/ASX 200 index dipped 1.09 points to 5,204.9
by 0224 GMT, notching fresh five-year highs. The index edged up
0.2 percent on Friday.
"Recent weakness in the Australian dollar is likely to
support the outlook for exporters and businesses competing with
imports," said Ric Spooner, chief market analyst at CMC Markets.
Stocks with a large exposure to the U.S. markets rallied as
the Australian dollar hovered around $1.0004 after
falling below parity on Friday to $0.9961, its lowest since June
2012.
Property and casualty insurer QBE Insurance Ltd
climbed 2.2 percent, Brambles rose 1.3 percent, while
biotechnology firm CSL Ltd and Westfield Group
both rose 0.9 percent.
In the financial sector, Westpac Banking Corp
dropped 3.4 percent and investment bank Macquarie Group Ltd
lost 1.4 percent after both went ex-dividend.
Global miners BHP Billiton Ltd and Rio Tinto Ltd
lost 1 percent and 1.3 percent respectively, as
investors remained concerned about a tepid recovery in the
biggest commodity consumer China.
Gold miners were moderately weaker after bullion fell nearly
1.5 percent on Friday as a sharp rise in the U.S. dollar
triggered technical selling. Newcrest Mining Ltd
and Regis Resources Ltd declined 3.3 percent
and 5 percent respectively.
The Dow and S&P 500 ended at record highs on Friday, and
stocks posted a third consecutive week of gains as a rise in
Google and other technology shares offset a slide in energy
stocks.
New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 0.2
percent or 7.5 points to all time highs of 4,660.3.
STOCKS ON THE MOVE
* Echo Entertainment Group rose 2.8 percent after
Crown Ltd won regulatory approval to lift its 10
percent stake in the operator of Sydney's sole casino. Crown
added 1.1 percent.
* Engineering services group Coffey International Ltd
crashed 39.1 percent to A$0.14 after the company
announced revisions to its full year earnings estimates, saying
a significant softening in Australian market conditions has led
to increased project cancellations and delays.
* Drug delivery manufacturer Unilife Corp rocketed
31.9 percent higher to A$0.62. The company on Friday reported a
smaller net loss and general expenses.
