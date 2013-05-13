(Updates to close)
SYDNEY May 13 Australian shares ended a
volatile session 0.1 percent higher on Monday, helped by another
record run on Wall Street and a weak Australian dollar, but
gains were capped by the banking sector.
Stocks with a large exposure to the U.S. markets rallied as
the Australian dollar hovered around $1.0004 after
falling below parity on Friday to $0.9961, its lowest since June
2012.
Property and casualty insurer QBE Insurance climbed
3.4 percent, Brambles added 0.4 percent while
biotechnology firm CSL Ltd rose 0.7 percent.
The S&P/ASX 200 index inched 4.2 points higher to
5,210.3 to a fresh five-year closing high, according to the
latest data. The index edged up 0.2 percent on Friday.
Westpac Banking Corp dropped 3.2 percent while
investment bank Macquarie Group Ltd lost 1.1 percent as
shares in both banks went ex-dividend.
New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index added 0.4
percent or 18.9 points to notch a fresh record closing high.
