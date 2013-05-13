(Adds details, comments)
SYDNEY May 13 Australian shares ended a
volatile session 0.1 percent higher on Monday, helped by another
record run on Wall Street and a weak Australia dollar, but gains
were capped by the banking sector.
Stocks with a large exposure to the U.S. markets rallied as
the Australian dollar hovered around $1.0004 after
falling below parity on Friday to $0.9961, its lowest since June
2012.
Property and casualty insurer QBE Insurance climbed
3.4 percent, Brambles added 0.4 percent while
biotechnology firm CSL Ltd rose 0.7 percent.
Global miners BHP Billiton Ltd and Rio Tinto Ltd
fell 0.6 percent and 1.5 percent respectively as China
reported annual industrial output growth quickened to 9.3
percent in April but still missed market expectation.
"Most of the figures didn't shoot the lights out but didn't
disappoint either, so if you look at the expectation against
what the actual result was, for most of them they were slightly
worse than expected, but only very very modestly," said Steven
Daghlian, stock market analyst at Commonwealth Securities.
The S&P/ASX 200 index inched 4.2 points higher to
5,210.3, a fresh five-year closing high, according to the latest
data. The index edged up 0.2 percent on Friday.
"[Whether we can hold at these levels] depends on what we
see develop offshore and in Australia on the economic front,"
Daghlian said.
"In terms of how the market has actually performed, we've
had a pretty good run."
Financials finished the day moderately weaker. Westpac
Banking Corp lost 3.2 percent, its largest single day
drop in a year while Investment bank Macquarie Group Ltd
fell 1.1 percent as both banks traded ex-dividend.
Drug delivery manufacturer Unilife Corp rocketed 57
percent higher to A$0.74. The company on Friday reported a
smaller net loss and general expenses.
Engineering services group Coffey International Ltd
crashed 56.5 percent to A$0.10 after the company announced
revisions to its full year earnings estimates, saying a
significant softening in Australian market conditions has led to
increased project cancellations and delays.
The Dow and S&P 500 ended at record highs on Friday, and
stocks posted a third consecutive week of gains as a rise in
Google and other technology shares offset a slide in energy
stocks.
New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index added 0.4
percent or 18.9 points to notch a fresh record closing high of
4,671.6.
(Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)