(Updates to close)
SYDNEY May 14 Australian shares edged up 0.2
percent on Tuesday as a weaker Australian dollar lifted
companies with high exposure to the U.S. market, but trading was
subdued ahead of the federal budget announcement later in the
day.
The S&P/ASX 200 index finished the session 10.7
points higher at 5,221, not far from the intraday five-year high
of 5,242 marked last week.
A total of 638.4 million shares traded hands.
Australia will release its annual federal government budget
at 0930 GMT, with expectations of a A$17 billion deficit this
year and A$10 billion in 2013/14.
Stocks with a large exposure to the U.S. markets rallied
after the Australian dollar hit its lowest point in 11
months on Monday.
Property and casualty insurer QBE Insurance climbed
2.3 percent, Brambles soared 3.1 percent while
biotechnology firm CSL Ltd jumped 1.2 percent.
New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index lost early
gains to finish the session 0.6 percent or 25.8 points lower at
4,645.9.
(Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Kim Coghill)