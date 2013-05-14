(Updates to close)

SYDNEY May 14 Australian shares edged up 0.2 percent on Tuesday as a weaker Australian dollar lifted companies with high exposure to the U.S. market, but trading was subdued ahead of the federal budget announcement later in the day.

The S&P/ASX 200 index finished the session 10.7 points higher at 5,221, not far from the intraday five-year high of 5,242 marked last week.

A total of 638.4 million shares traded hands.

Australia will release its annual federal government budget at 0930 GMT, with expectations of a A$17 billion deficit this year and A$10 billion in 2013/14.

Stocks with a large exposure to the U.S. markets rallied after the Australian dollar hit its lowest point in 11 months on Monday.

Property and casualty insurer QBE Insurance climbed 2.3 percent, Brambles soared 3.1 percent while biotechnology firm CSL Ltd jumped 1.2 percent.

New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index lost early gains to finish the session 0.6 percent or 25.8 points lower at 4,645.9. (Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Kim Coghill)