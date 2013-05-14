(Adds details, comments)
SYDNEY May 13 Australian shares edged 0.2
percent higher to notch a fresh five-year closing high on
Tuesday, as a weaker Australian dollar lifted companies with a
high exposure to the U.S., but trading was subdued before the
annual federal budget due to be delivered later in the day.
Australia's Labor Party government will announce its budget
at 7.30 pm local time (0930 GMT), with expectations of a A$17
billion deficit this year and A$10 billion in 2013/14.
Stocks with a large exposure to the U.S. markets rallied
after the Australian dollar hit its lowest point in 11
months on Monday.
Property and casualty insurer QBE Insurance climbed
2.3 percent, pallets supplier Brambles jumped 3.1
percent while biotechnology firm CSL Ltd added 1.2
percent. Shopping mall operator Westfield Group inched
0.3 percent higher and building products maker James Hardie
rose 0.5 percent.
The S&P/ASX 200 index finished the session 10.7
points higher to 5,221, a fresh five-year closing high and not
far from the intraday five-year high of 5,242 marked last week.
The index edged up 0.1 percent on Monday.
"I think the market could probably hold at these levels,
said Tim Baker, equities strategist at Deutsche Bank.
"I think the earnings outlook is better than what it was,
interest rates are still low and equities are up for a decent
dividend yield."
Gold miners were weaker. Newcrest Mining Ltd and
Regis Resources Ltd lost 2.5 percent and 2.7 percent
respectively. Gold rose for the first time in four sessions on
Tuesday, but persistent outflows from exchange-traded funds
reflected investors' waning interest in the safe-haven precious
metal.
MacMahon Holdings Ltd surged 25.7 percent after
issuing a corporate update saying the mining business is on
track to deliver earnings in line with its guidance.
Australia's Intrepid Mines soared 17.4 percent
after the company shareholders rejected a bid to oust the board
on Tuesday.
Westside dropped 10.7 percent after it said
PetroChina International had withdrawn its indicative takeover
proposal.
A total of 638.4 million shares traded hands in a subdued
session ahead of the budget.
"Until we see news out of the budget tonight, most things
are trading sideways," said Evan Lucas, market strategist at IG.
Around 400,000 first-time voters go into Australia's
September elections with little experience idea of economic hard
times, adding to Treasurer Wayne Swan's mounting problems as he
delivers what is shaping up as his last, most difficult, budget.
New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index lost early
gains to finish the session 0.6 percent or 25.8 points lower to
4,645.9.
