SYDNEY May 15 Australian shares fell 0.6
percent on Wednesday, backing off from a five-year high reached
in the morning, as miners slid further on lower iron ore prices
and a cut in spending
plans.
Weakness in resources shares offset gains in companies
likely to benefit most from a drop in the Australian dollar.
The S&P/ASX 200 index lost 29.3 points to 5,191.7,
according to the latest data. The benchmark edged 0.2 percent
higher to a five-year closing high on Tuesday.
BHP Billiton Ltd and Rio Tinto Ltd dropped
1.9 percent and 3.1 percent, respectively, after the two largest
miners said on Tuesday that they would slash billions of dollars
of spending.
The top two miners had sent a negative message across the
mining sector, analysts said, citing broad losses in miners.
"When the biggest company comes up with some sort of
announcement or at least plans for something, it might affect
the tone for the rest of sector," said Steven Daghlian, an
analyst at Commonwealth Securities in Sydney.
BHP and Rio's spending-curb initiatives could also be a
plus for investors, said Stuart Smith, a senior client advisor
at Bell Potter Securities.
"My view is that they are creating a store of wares so that
they can practise some capital management, and pay the
long-suffering shareholders," Smith said, who blamed falling
commodities prices for the miners' losses.
Spot iron ore prices fell on Wednesday to match their lowest
level for the year as a soft Chinese steel market and
expectations of increased supply pressured the steelmaking raw
material.
Industrial stocks, particularly those relying on mining
contracts, were hit hard on uncertain prospect for mining
investments.
Engineering company UGL Ltd dived 17.0 percent to a
four year low, after it said its 2013 net profit would fall to
the range between A$90 and A$100 million, from its February
forecast range of A$150 million and A$160 million.
Australia's biggest construction company Leighton Holdings
Ltd tumbled 4.0 percent, and mining service company
Emeco Holdings Ltd plunged 10.1 percent.
"They are not all very happy people, I can tell you," said
Bell Potter's Smith, noting BHP and Rio's plans to cut back on
contracts.
"We are just going through that transition period; we really
don't know what is going to happen at the end of it," he said.
Australia's "big four" banks ended the session mixed. Top
lender Commonwealth Bank of Australia gained 0.8
percent after posting an 8.6 percent rise in third-quarter cash
profit.
Westpac Banking Corp was down 0.3 percent, and
National Australia Bank edged down 0.1 percent.
Companies with exposure to the U.S. market continued to
benefit from the softer Australian dollar. QBE Insurance Group
Ltd gained 0.8 percent, and the world's second-biggest
wine company Treasury Wine Estates rose 1.6 percent.
The Australian dollar hovered near multi-month lows
on Wednesday against a buoyant greenback amid signs of an
improving U.S. economy, in contrast to worries about a slowdown
in China.
Energy company Energy World Corporation Ltd surged
30.0 percent after it got $75 million of investment from
Standard Chartered Private Equity on Tuesday.
New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index ended nearly
flat at 4,646.3, adding 0.5 point.
(Reporting by Maggie Lu Yueyang; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)