SYDNEY May 15 Australian shares fell 0.6
percent on Wednesday, backing off from a fresh five-year high
reached in the morning, as miners deepened their losses on
falling iron ore prices.
Weakness in resources shares offset gains in companies
likely to benefit most from weakness in the Australian dollar.
BHP Billiton Ltd and Rio Tinto Ltd dropped
1.9 percent and 3.1 percent, respectively, after the two largest
miners said on Tuesday that they would slash billions of dollars
of spending.
Spot iron ore prices fell on Wednesday to match their lowest
level for the year as a soft Chinese steel market and
expectations of increased supply pressured the steelmaking raw
material.
The S&P/ASX 200 index lost 29.3 points to 5,191.7,
according to the latest data. The benchmark edged 0.2 percent
higher to a five-year closing high on Tuesday.
Stocks which benefited most from the softer Australian
dollar included QBE Insurance Group Ltd, which added
0.8 percent, and the world's second-biggest wine company
Treasury Wine Estates, which gained 1.6 percent.
New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index ended nearly
flat at 4,646.3, adding 0.5 point.
