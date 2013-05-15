SYDNEY May 16 Australian shares are seen flat on Wednesday, with support from another record on Wall Street and a fall in the Australian dollar to an 11-month low offset by weaker metals prices.

* Local share price index futures rose 2 points to an 11.3-point premium to the close of the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index. The benchmark fell 0.6 percent on Wednesday.

* New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index fell 0.1 percent in early trade.

* U.S. stocks rose on Wednesday, with the Dow and S&P 500 hitting new all-time highs in a broad market rally as the recent upward momentum persisted.

* The Australian dollar was labouring against a firmer U.S. dollar, struggling at $0.9896, having hit a fresh 11-month low of $0.9852 overnight. A weaker Australian dollar may underpin companies with large exposure to the U.S. market.

* Copper slid to its lowest in nearly two weeks on Wednesday after disappointing European economic data fuelled worries about global growth and metals demand, putting mining stocks under pressure.

* Gold slid below $1,400 an ounce, losing two percent and hitting its lowest in nearly a month as a record rally in U.S. equities and economic optimism undermined bullion's safe-haven appeal.

* GrainCorp Ltd, announced its first-half financial earnings at $227 million and says it continues to make good progress on strategic initiatives announced in November.

* Virgin Australia Holdings Ltd released a market update, saying it continues to expect to record a positive underlying profit before tax for the fourth quarter.

