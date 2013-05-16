(Adds details, comments, stocks on the move)
SYDNEY May 16 Australian shares edged down 0.2
percent on Wednesday as a slump in miners on the back of weaker
metals prices offset support from another record on Wall Street
and a strong financial sector.
Gold stocks took a beating after bullion slid below $1,400
an ounce, losing two percent and hitting its lowest in nearly a
month as a record rally in U.S. equities and economic optimism
undermined the precious metal's safe-haven appeal.
Gold miner Newcrest Mining Ltd lost 4.8 percent to
8-year lows, Regis Resources Ltd plumbed 3.9 percent
and Perseus Mining Ltd faltered 8.3 percent.
Meanwhile, global iron ore miners BHP Billiton Ltd
and Rio Tinto Ltd lost 0.4 percent and 1.3 percent,
respectively.
Copper slid to its lowest in nearly two weeks as
disappointing economic data fuelled worries about global growth
and metals demand.
The S&P/ASX 200 index dropped 8.3 points to 5,183.0
by 0136 GMT. The index fell 0.6 percent on Wednesday.
Top lender the Commonwealth Bank of Australia
rallied 0.9 percent while Westpac Banking Corp tacked
on 0.4 percent.
The banking sector stocks have surged in recent weeks on
strong buying led by attractive dividend yields and robust
earnings.
"Some of the earnings results are as good as they will get,
if banks run from here it will be more because you think the
Reserve Bank of Australia will cut rates," said Damien Boey,
equity strategist at Credit Suisse, noting that valuations were
already quite bullish.
"I think they're quite expensive and I'm not sure whether
there's enough reward for the risk people are taking."
Elsewhere, defensives were stronger. Top telecoms provider
Telstra Ltd jumped 1.4 percent. Consumer retail staples
Woolworths Ltd and Wesfarmers Ltd rallied 0.9
percent and 3.1 percent, respectively.
U.S. stocks rose on Wednesday, with the Dow and S&P 500
hitting new all-time highs in a broad market rally as the recent
upward momentum persisted.
New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index was trading
flat, slipping 1.7 points to 4,644.6.
STOCKS ON THE MOVE
* Virgin Australia Holdings Ltd dropped 7.2 percent
to four-week lows of A$0.43 after it issued a profit warning,
saying even though it expects to record a positive underlying
profit before tax for the fourth quarter, the current FY 2013
underlying profit will be below FY 2012.
(0115 GMT)
* Australian Infrastructure Fund Ltd plunged 94.5
percent to A$0.175 after the company announced it will be
returning cash to shareholders and winding up after selling its
assets
(0116 GMT)
(Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)