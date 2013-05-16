GRAPHIC-Q1 follows Trumpflation script for markets, but it may be unravelling
LONDON, March 29 On the face of it, the first quarter of the year followed the 'risk on' script.
(Updates to close)
SYDNEY May 16 Australian shares reversed early gains to end 0.5 percent lower on Thursday as a slump in miners on the back of sliding metals prices dragged on the market, offsetting early leads gained by another record on Wall Street.
Mining stocks took a beating after gold slid below $1,400 an ounce and Shanghai steel futures fell to their lowest in eight months on Thursday, reflecting softer demand in top user China.
The S&P/ASX 200 index finished the session 26 points lower at 5,165.7. The index fell 0.6 percent on Wednesday.
Gold miner Newcrest Mining Ltd lost 5.3 percent to 8-year lows, Regis Resources Ltd plumbed 3.4 percent and Perseus Mining Ltd fell 9.5 percent to four-year lows.
Meanwhile global iron ore miners BHP Billiton Ltd and Rio Tinto Ltd lost 0.8 percent and 2 percent respectively.
New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index slipped 0.2 percent, or 10.3 points to finish the session at 4,636. (Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Eric Meijer)
LONDON, March 29 On the face of it, the first quarter of the year followed the 'risk on' script.
* Banks look at cutting staff in London (Adds French presidential candidate Macron)
BAD VILBEL, Germany, March 29 The head of German drugmaker Stada, whose company is at the centre of a takeover battle, confirmed he had been the victim of wiretapping last year.