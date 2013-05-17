(Adds details, comments)
SYDNEY May 17 Australian shares rose 0.3
percent on Friday as firms exposed to the U.S. market benefited
from further weakness in the Australian dollar, while big-cap
miners like BHP Billiton Ltd rebounded on
short-covering.
BHP jumped 1.9 percent while rival Rio Tinto Ltd
climbed 1.1 percent, which helped offset a weak lead from Wall
Street overnight, analysts said.
"There's some short covering going on, particularly in BHP
after they were down the last three days," said Evan Lucas, a
market strategist at IG in Melbourne.
The S&P/ASX 200 index closed up 15.1 points at
5,180.8. The index fell 0.5 percent on Thursday, and posted a
similar loss for the week.
Savanth Sebastian, an economist at Commonwealth Securities
in Sydney, said the soft Australian dollar was also helping the
likes of BHP as well as other stocks with exposure to the U.S.
market.
The Australian dollars took another step lower on Friday, as
renewed selling against the yen added to pressure on speculation
that the U.S. Federal Reserve may taper its asset buying later
this year.
Companies with exposure to the U.S. market continued to
benefit from the weak Australian dollar. QBE Insurance Group Ltd
rose 2.3 percent, and the world's second-biggest wine
company Treasury Wine Estates gained 1.4 percent.
Gold miners extended their losses after the bullion dropped
to a four-week low on Thursday as renewed liquidation in
gold-exchange traded funds weighed on investor sentiment.
Newcrest Mining Ltd declined 2.3 percent, while
Regis Resources Ltd shed 2.7 percent.
Most major banks rose, led by Australia and New Zealand
Banking Group adding 1.3 percent, and top lender
Commonwealth Bank of Australia advancing 0.5 percent.
Consumer staples ended weaker, with Australia's biggest
supermarket Woolworths Ltd losing 0.9 percent.
Wesfarmers Ltd dropped 2.9 percent after the Coles
supermarket owner downgraded its earnings forecast for discount
store Target.
New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index fell 0.8
percent, dropping 38.2 points to 4,597.8.
MINING SERVICES UNDER PRESSURE
Despite the rebound in BHP and Rio Tinto, miners have
struggled recently on broad falls in commodities prices, with
investors concerned about slowing demand from top consumer
China.
Investor worries were also raised after China's vice premier
said the top iron ore consumer must "strictly prohibit" the
further expansion of steel and aluminium.
With miners cutting back on contracts, mining services have
felt the pain, suffering a sell-off in recent sessions.
WorleyParsons Ltd plummeted 12.5 percent after it
cut its profit guidance to $320 to 340 million for Fiscal 2013,
saying its business in Western Australia has been impacted by
the soft demand for resource infrastructure.
"Mining services are under pressure. It's continuing to see
them ramp down on their capex and the big players are really
hurting there," said IG's Lucas.
