SYDNEY, May 20 Australian shares are seen
starting firmer on Monday, after better economic data in the
United States pushed Wall Street to fresh record highs and as
the local dollar remains below parity against the greenback.
* Local share price index futures rose 0.4 percent
to 5,212.0, a 31.2-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200
index close. The benchmark ended 0.3 percent up on
Friday.
* New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 0.2
percent to 4,605.3 points in early trade.
* U.S. stocks continued their climb into uncharted territory
on Friday, racking up a fourth week of gains in a row as
encouraging economic data prompted investors to pick up shares
of growth companies.
* The Australian dollar clawed back from a near one-year low
against the U.S. dollar on Monday, but risks more losses if
growing signs of an improving U.S. economy further boosts the
greenback.
The softer local currency will be positive for Australian
companies with large exposure to the U.S. and other overseas
markets, such as QBE Insurance Group and Treasury Wine
Estates.
* Copper rose for a second day on Friday, supported by
tentative signs of improved metals demand in top consumer China,
but gains were capped by a stronger dollar and persistent
worries about Chinese economic growth.
* Fitch Ratings has downgraded SP Ausnet's credit
rating, after the Australian company's majority holder Singapore
Power said it would sell a 19.9 percent stake to China's State
Grid for A$824 million.
* Leighton Holdings Ltd, Australia's biggest
construction company, holds its annual general meeting on
Monday.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2234 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1667.47 1.03% 17.000
USD/JPY 102.9 -0.02% -0.020
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.9541 -- 0.000
SPOT GOLD 1348.41 -0.76% -10.290
US CRUDE 95.8 -0.23% -0.220
DOW JONES 15354.40 0.80% 121.18
ASIA ADRS 146.97 1.24% 1.80
-------------------------------------------------------------
* Dow, S&P end at records, stocks mark 4th week of gains
* Oil rallies for third day, shrugging off firm dollar
* Gold hits 1-month low as Fed pressured to end stimulus
* Copper gains as China inventories fall, dlr weighs
For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian
newspapers, double click on
(Australia/New Zealand bureaux; +61 2 9373 1800/+64 4 471
4234)
(Reporting by Maggie Lu Yueyang; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)