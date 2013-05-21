(Updates to open)
SYDNEY, May 21 Australian shares inched down 0.2
percent on Tuesday with buyers taking profits following the
market's run-up to 5-1/2 year highs in the previous session, and
as the Australian dollar rebounded against the greenback.
Mining services company Transfield Services Ltd
dived 15.7 percent to A$1.08 after downgrading its earnings
guidance, blaming a slowdown in the mining sector.
The S&P/ASX 200 index dropped 10.8 points to 5,198.2
by 0014 GMT. The benchmark rose 0.5 percent on Monday.
New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index fell 0.4 percent
in early trade to 4.581.9.
(Reporting by Maggie Lu Yueyang; Editing by Eric Meijer)