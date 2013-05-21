(Adds details, comments)
SYDNEY, May 21 Australian shares fell 0.6
percent on Tuesday, with banks taking a break from recent sharp
gains while a series of profit warnings took a heavy toll on
mining services firms.
Investors were also cautiously awaiting comments from U.S.
Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke for any hint of a
sooner-than-expected reduction in bond-buying stimulus. Bernanke
will appear on Wednesday before the Congressional Joint Economic
Committee.
"People will have to wrestle with that: what's going to
happen with quantitative easing," said Damien Boey, an equity
strategist at Credit Suisse in Sydney.
"They (investors) are looking at the possibility of
quantitative easing coming to an end," he said.
The S&P/ASX 200 index dropped 28.9 points to
5,180.1. The benchmark rose 0.5 percent on Monday.
New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index fell 0.2
percent to 4,590.8.
Banks lost ground after notching up big gains recently,
weighing on the benchmark index. Top lender Commonwealth Bank of
Australia dropped 1.4 percent, while Australia and New
Zealand Banking Group, the smallest of the "big four",
fell 2.0 percent.
Top miners BHP Billiton Ltd pared earlier losses
and closed up 0.1 percent, after copper prices bounced back
underpinned by confidence in the U.S. economy. Rio Tinto Ltd
0.2 percent.
Gold miners, which had been broadly sold off, pared some
losses as bullion prices recovered overnight before slipping
again on a firm dollar.
Newcrest Mining Ltd, Australia's biggest listed
gold miner, jumped 7.1 percent, with junior miners Perseus
Mining Ltd and St Barbara Ltd both surging 9.5
percent.
A spate of profit warnings from Australian mining services
companies sent the stocks of some skidding to multi-year lows.
Transfield Services Ltd plunged 23.9 percent to an
all-time low of A$0.97, while Fleetwood Corp Ltd dived
25.1 percent to a nearly 4-year low of A$5.65.
Discovery Metals Ltd sank 41.2 percent to a 4-year
low of A$0.20, after the copper miner came off a long trading
halt and said it was seeking bids from a number of interested
parties, including spurned Chinese private equity suitor Cathay
Financial Corp.
Australia's biggest phone company Telstra Corp Ltd
gained 0.6 percent.
The Reserve Bank of Australia said in the minutes of its
last monetary meeting that it saw the need to cut interest rates
to a record=low 2.75 percent at its May meeting because the
economy was still growing at below potential and inflation was
not a threat.
"I don't think there is any shock there. The door is still
open for more cuts," said Peter Esho, an investment advisor at
Wilson HTM in Sydney, noting the RBA gave no fresh direction for
future moves.
(Reporting by Maggie Lu Yueyang; Editing by Eric Meijer)