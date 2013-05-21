(Updates to close) SYDNEY, May 21 Australian shares fell 0.6 percent on Tuesday, with banks taking a breather from recent sharp gains while a series of profit warnings took a heavy tool on mining services firms. Investors were also cautiously awaiting comments from U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke for any hint of a sooner-than-expected reduction in bond-buying stimulus. Bernanke will appear later on Wednesday before the Congressional Joint Economic Committee. The S&P/ASX 200 index dropped 28.9 points to 5,180.1, according to the latest data. The benchmark rose 0.5 percent on Monday. Banks lost ground after stacking up big gains recently, weighing on the benchmark index. Top lender Commonwealth Bank of Australia dropped 1.4 percent, while Australia and New Zealand Banking Group, the smallest of the "big four", fell 2.0 percent. A spate of profit warnings from Australian mining services firms sent some of their stocks skidding to multi-year lows. Transfield Services Ltd plunged 23.9 percent to an all-time low of A$0.97, while Fleetwood Corp Ltd dived 25.1 percent to a nearly 4-year low of A$5.65. New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index fell 0.2 percent to 4,590.8. (Reporting by Maggie Lu Yueyang; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)