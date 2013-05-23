(Updates to close)
SYDNEY May 23 Australian shares fell 2.0
percent on Thursday, the worst daily loss in more than two
months, after release of a weak manufacturing survey about
China.
Australian investors are particular sensitive to Chinese
manufacturing data, as China is the biggest market for
Australia's raw materials.
The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index extended losses
after the flash HSBC Purchasing Managers' Index for China and
dropped 103.0 points to close at a one-month low of 5,062.4. The
index fell 0.3 percent on Wednesday.
The market was also betting on the higher chance that the
Fed could decide to wind back its bond buying programme soon
after Ben Bernanke's comments, said analysts.
New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index slipped 0.5
percent to 4,588.6.
(Reporting by Maggie Lu Yueyang; Editing by Richard Borsuk)