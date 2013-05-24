(Updates with movements in early trade)

SYDNEY May 24 Australian shares edged lower on Friday, losing further ground after weak manufacturing data from China sent the benchmark index tumbling to one-month lows a day earlier.

Echo Entertainment Group, the operator of Sydney's sole casino, tumbled 12.5 percent on news that rival Crown Ltd has sold its entire 10 percent stake in Echo. Crown climbed 1.3 percent.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index lost 0.2 percent to 5,030.0 by 0029 GMT, adding to a 2 percent drop on Thursday.

New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index was trading flat at 4,590.9. (Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)