SYDNEY May 24 Australian shares reversed early
gains to fall 0.9 percent as faltering banks and market
volatility hit investor sentiment on Friday, sending the
benchmark index tumbling further from one-month lows touched a
day earlier.
"There's also a lot of volatility from a macro perspective
from Japan, which is jumping around 20 or 30 points at a time,
which is not good for market stability or confidence," said Stan
Shamu, market strategist at IG.
Japan's Nikkei share average regained ground on Friday after
a 7.3 percent dive in the previous session, its biggest one-day
percentage drop in two years after weak Chinese factory data
spooked investors.
The S&P/ASX 200 index lost 44.1 points to 5,018.4 by
0135 GMT, extending a 2 percent drop on Thursday. Roughly 327.6
million shares had traded hands in thin trade.
Financials dragged as Westpac Banking Corp dropped
1.3 percent and top lender Commonwealth Bank of Australia
slipped 0.2 percent. Australia's fourth largest bank
Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Ltd bucked the
trend, edging 0.2 percent higher.
"I think everyone is looking at more rebalancing portfolios,
after having a lot of banks because of their recent gains. As
they start to come off you start to see them hit other stocks on
the way down," Shamu said.
The S&P/ASX200 index was trading well below the region.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
was trading flat.
Australian casino company Crown Ltd said on Friday
it has completed the sale of its 10 percent stake in rival Echo
Entertainment Group Ltd, the operator of Sydney's sole
casino, in a block trade to institutional investors.
Crown fell 0.7 percent while rival Echo plummeted 10.2
percent to all-time lows of A$3.09.
Miners were also weaker. BHP Billiton Ltd and Rio
Tinto Ltd fell 0.7 percent and 0.5 percent
respectively.
Still, gold miners helped mitigate broader losses after
investors sought a safe haven as the dollar and equity markets
were hit by weak manufacturing data that indicated stagnant
global growth.
Newcrest Mining Ltd and Regis Resources Ltd
jumped 3.2 percent and 3.3 percent respectively.
Underground gold miner Kingsrose Mining Ltd surged 12.8
percent.
The flash HSBC Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) for China
fell to 49.6 for May, slipping under the 50-point level
demarcating expansion from contraction for the first time since
October.
New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index slipped 0.5
percent or 24.6 points to 4,564.
STOCKS ON THE MOVE
* Intrepid Mines Ltd jumped 2.5 percent to A$0.29
after the company announced it "did not believe that best
interests of shareholders will be served by quantum pacific
taking control of the company at this time."
(0134 GMT)
* Cobar Consolidated Resources Ltd climbed 4
percent to A$0.13 after the company appointed Paul Bibby as
acting CEO.
(0134 GMT)
* Pharmaxis Ltd rocketed 25 percent to A$0.225. The
pharmaceutical company announced it had appointed PharmaSwiss SA
as distributor for its Bronchitol drug in Poland and ten other
Eastern European countries earlier this week.
(0134 GMT)
