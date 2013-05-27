(Updates to close)
SYDNEY May 27 Australian shares fell 0.5
percent on Monday, extending last week's sharp decline to
one-month lows as investor sentiment was hit by volatility in
the Japanese market and fears the U.S. Federal Reserve may scale
back its stimulus measures.
Japan's Nikkei index slid more than 3 percent on
Monday, extending last week's slide and causing investors to
worry that a bout of profit-taking had turned into lasting doubt
about the growth and riskiness of markets.
The S&P/ASX 200 index slid 23.6 points in its fifth
consecutive session of falls to finish at 4,959.9, according to
the latest data. The benchmark lost 3.8 percent last week - the
biggest weekly drop in a year.
High yielding stocks including defensives were heavily sold
off.
Biotechnology firm CSL Ltd lost 0.9 percent.
Consumer retail staples Woolworths Ltd dropped 1.1
percent to trade at 3-month lows, while Wesfarmers Ltd
slipped 0.3 percent to 6-week lows.
New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index dived 1.1
percent or 48 points to 4,478.2.
(Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Kim Coghill)