(Adds details, comments, stocks on the move)
SYDNEY May 29 Australian shares traded flat on
Wednesday as a boost in investor sentiment from Wall Street was
counterweighted by a sell-off in high-yielding stocks as the
Australian dollar fell to near one-year lows of $0.9603 and
robust U.S. economic data reinforced expectations the Federal
Reserve may start unwinding its stimulus program soon.
"The falling Australian dollar is leading offshore investors
to offload some of those local assets, that's leading to price
declines. They're trying to avoid getting negative real returns
as the Australian dollar continues to weaken," said Tim Radford,
global analyst at stockbroker Rivkin.
"We've seen a big sell-off in high-yielding stocks coincide
with the big drop-off in the Australian dollar."
Flagship telecommunications company Telstra Ltd
fell 0.6 percent. The stock currently yields at 5.7 percent.
High-yielding financials were also moderately weaker.
National Australia Bank fell 0.8 percent and top lender
Commonwealth Bank of Australia slipped 0.5 percent.
Australia and New Zealand Banking Group fell 0.2
percent, although it had announced a $425 million on-market
buyback of its ordinary shares.
The S&P/ASX 200 index slipped 2.4 points to 4,968.3
by 0132 GMT.
The market lost 3.8 percent last week after grappling
recently with slowing growth in China, suggestions the U.S. may
roll back its stimulus this year and turbulence in Japanese
equities. However, the benchmark rose 0.2 percent on Tuesday,
snapping a five-day losing streak and managing to claw back
modest gains.
Defensives were mixed. Biotechnology company CSL Ltd
climbed 2.2 percent while insurance firm QBE Insurance
Ltd jumped 3.6 percent. Consumer staples, which also
have high yields, fell with Woolworths Ltd and
Wesfarmers Ltd losing 0.6 percent and 2.2 percent
respectively.
Meanwhile, global iron ore miner BHP Billiton Ltd
added 0.7 percent while Rio Tinto Ltd rallied 2
percent. BHP Billiton, the world's biggest coking coal exporter,
said it expects the market to be "comfortably supplied" in the
near term, with supply swings determined by U.S. mines and
demand swings dominated by China.
U.S. stocks rose on Tuesday, with the Dow closing at yet
another record high after central banks reassured investors that
they will retain policies designed to foster global growth.
New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index added 0.4
percent 18.8 points to 4,497.
STOCKS ON THE MOVE
* Aristocrat Leisure Ltd soared 5.9 percent to
A$4.29 after saying its new dividend policy will introduce an
increased target payout ratio of 60 percent to 80 percent of
normalised net profit after tax (npat).
(0122 GMT)
* Lachlan Star Limited rocketed 21.9 percent to
A$0.195 after the gold miner said it expects record gold
production in May.
(0122 GMT)
* Ivanhoe Australia jumped 7.1 percent to A$0.105
after announcing board changes.
(0123 GMT)
(Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by)