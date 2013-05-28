(Adds details, comments)
* S&P/ASX 200 up 10.8 points to 4,970.7
* Banks, Telstra up on yield play
* Miners further hit by soft demand
* Cabcharge, Pharmaxis tumble
SYDNEY, May 28 Australian shares ended 0.2
percent higher on Tuesday, snapping a five-day losing streak, as
investors returned to pick up high-yield stocks such as banks
following last week's downturn.
The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index added 10.8 points to
4,970.7, according to the latest data. It fell 0.5 percent on
Monday.
Analysts said the 4,900-point mark was a key support
milestone to watch, with the market currently in a correction.
"Three times the market has touched this level and has
subsequently rallied every time," said Evan Lucas, market
strategist at IG in a note.
With U.S. and British markets closed on Monday for public
holidays, investors are yet to find direction after the market
was hit hard last week by turbulence in Japanese equities and
uncertainty over when U.S. stimulus measures would be eased off.
Local investors continued to favour yield play despite the
recent sell-off, underpinning strength in big banks and flagship
phone company Telstra Corp Ltd, said Andrew Quin,
research strategy coordinator at Patersons Securities in Perth.
"With foreign investors selling out because of Australian
dollar risk, it's creating an opportunity for Australian
investors to pick up good and top-level yielding companies
again," Quin said.
Banks bounced back from earlier losses, with Westpac Banking
Corp climbing 0.9 percent and top lender the
Commonwealth Bank of Australia adding 0.6 percent.
The big four banks offer on average some 5.6 percent in
dividend yield, compared with 3 percent to 4 percent interest on
12-month term deposit accounts.
Australia's biggest phone company Telstra was up 0.4
percent, with traded volume the second biggest in the market.
The stock currently yields 5.7 percent.
Investors were nervous about yield on indications that the
Federal Reserve could wind back its massive bond-buying
programme later this year, said Credit Suisse equity strategist
Damien Boey.
"People are in two minds as to what's going to happen,
because they can't see what's going to happen to bond yields
after the Fed decides to take off its purchases," he said.
Iron ore miners ended the session weaker. BHP Billiton Ltd
and Rio Tinto Ltd slipped 0.1 percent and 0.4
percent, respectively.
Slowing growth in China, Australia's biggest export market,
has raised concerns about a downturn in iron ore prices.
Taxi services company Cabcharge Australia Ltd dived
15.3 percent to a five-month low, after the Victorian government
said it would support revising the service fee charge to 5
percent, from Cabcharges's current 10 percent.
Pharmaxis Ltd tumbled 13.0 percent, after the
company said it would cut 48 jobs or 30 percent of its workforce
after regulatory and clinical trial setbacks.
Shares in Australand Property Group declined 0.9
percent, dropping as much as 6 percent in the session, after GPT
Group scrapped a plan to buy Australand's $2.4 billion
investment property portfolio and its commercial and industrial
business.
New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index was almost flat
at the close, up 0.05 point to 4,478.3.
New Zealand insurance company Tower Ltd jumped 8.8
percent, after it reported an 87 percent rise in first half
profit on gains from the sale of its business and said it would
give sale proceeds back to shareholders and revamp its dividend
payouts.
(Reporting By Maggie Lu Yueyang and Michael Sin; Editing by
Jacqueline Wong)