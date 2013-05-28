(Updates to close)
SYDNEY, May 28 Australian shares ended 0.2
percent higher on Tuesday, snapping a five-day losing streak, as
investors came back to chase high-yielding stocks like banks in
bargain hunting following last week's turbulence.
With U.S. and British markets closed on Monday for public
holidays, investors are yet to find any further direction after
the market was hit hard last week by turbulence in Japanese
equities as well as uncertainty over U.S. stimulus measures.
Local investors continued to favour the yield play despite
the recent sell-off, underpinning strength in big banks and
flagship phone company Telstra Corp Ltd.
The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index added 10.8 points to
4,970.7, according to the latest data. It fell 0.5 percent on
Monday.
New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index was almost flat
at close, up 0.1 point to 4,478.3.
