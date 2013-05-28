(Updates to close) SYDNEY, May 28 Australian shares ended 0.2 percent higher on Tuesday, snapping a five-day losing streak, as investors came back to chase high-yielding stocks like banks in bargain hunting following last week's turbulence. With U.S. and British markets closed on Monday for public holidays, investors are yet to find any further direction after the market was hit hard last week by turbulence in Japanese equities as well as uncertainty over U.S. stimulus measures. Local investors continued to favour the yield play despite the recent sell-off, underpinning strength in big banks and flagship phone company Telstra Corp Ltd. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index added 10.8 points to 4,970.7, according to the latest data. It fell 0.5 percent on Monday. New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index was almost flat at close, up 0.1 point to 4,478.3. (Reporting by Maggie Lu Yueyang; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)