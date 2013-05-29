SYDNEY May 30 Australian shares are expected to
weaken on Thursday as Wall Street fell overnight and a drop in
metals prices looks set to hit miners.
Investors are also keenly awaiting local capex data due
later in the day to gauge business spending plans ahead.
* Local share price index futures fell 0.4 percent,
a 15.7-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index
close. The benchmark edged 0.1 percent higher on
Wednesday.
* New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index was flat in
early trade.
* U.S. stocks fell on Wednesday as high-yielding dividend
stocks lost some of their luster after recent gains in U.S.
Treasury bond yields.
* Copper fell on Wednesday under pressure from the imminent
resumption of production at the world's second largest copper
mine, Grasberg in Indonesia, and by wider uncertainty about
global growth prospects.
* Gold rose around 1 percent, reversing the previous
session's losses as the dollar's drop and declines in equities
triggered physical buying
* Spot iron ore fell below $113 a tonne, its lowest level in
more than seven months, and Shanghai rebar futures fell near a
nine-month low on Wednesday, due to slower steel demand in top
consumer China.
* Australian business capital expenditure for the first
quarter is due at 0130 GMT. With the peak of the mining boom
approaching, this report will be keenly watched to see how much
spending plans will fall for the 2013/14 fiscal year. The
transition in growth drivers from mining to non-mining is
expected to be a bumpy one.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2257 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1648.36 -0.7% -11.700
USD/JPY 101.11 -0.02% -0.020
10-YR US TSY YLD 2.1189 -- 0.000
SPOT GOLD 1390.91 -0.11% -1.540
US CRUDE 92.84 -0.31% -0.290
DOW JONES 15302.80 -0.69% -106.59
ASIA ADRS 138.50 -1.49% -2.09
-------------------------------------------------------------
* Wall St falls as bond yields hit high dividend stocks
* Oil slides on energy demand worries
* Gold rises 1 pct on physical demand, drop in equities
* Copper falls on mine restart, global growth worries
For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian
newspapers, double click on
(Australia/New Zealand bureaux; +61 2 9373 1800/+64 4 471
4234)
(Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)