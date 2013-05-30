(Corrects day in first paragraph to Thursday from Wednesday)
SYDNEY May 30 Australian shares fell to a
six-week low on Thursday morning as financials lost ground while
weak metals prices hit miners.
Wall Street's decline overnight on growing concerns the U.S.
Federal Reserve would taper off its massive bond-buying
programme this year weighed on sentiment.
The S&P/ASX 200 index dropped to 4,929.2 in early
trade, its lowest point since April 19. It was down 0.8 percent
or 39.3 points at 4,935.4 by 0026 GMT. The benchmark edged 0.1
percent higher on Wednesday.
Flagship miners BHP Billiton Ltd and Rio Tinto Ltd
lost 1.4 percent and 2 percent respectively.
Financials were also weaker, with National Australia Bank
tumbling 4.7 percent after trading ex-dividend. Westpac
Banking Corp and Australia and New Zealand Banking
Group fell 1.2 percent and 1.1 percent, respectively.
Investors are also keenly awaiting local capex data due at
0130 GMT to gauge business spending plans ahead.
Australia's mining investment boom will peak soon and
spending in the non-resource sector should stay soft, an outcome
that will probably keep the door open for an official interest
rate cut, figures out on Thursday are expected to show.
The local market has come under selling pressure recently on
a combination of factors, including the Fed stimulus worries and
slowing growth in China, Australia's major export market.
New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index slipped 0.1
percent or 6 points to 4,482.3.
(Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)