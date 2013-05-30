(Adds details, comments, stocks on the move)
SYDNEY May 29 Australian shares fell 1.1
percent to touch a six-week low on Thursday morning as weak
business spending data compounded a sour mood from overnight
losses on Wall Street and declines in metals prices.
Australian private new capital expenditure fell 4.7 percent
in the first quarter in seasonally adjusted terms compared with
the previous quarter, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said
on Thursday.
"The capex data that just came out about capital investment
- they were soft, it's weighed on the market a bit," said Peter
Esho, investment adviser at Wilson HTM Investment Group.
The S&P/ASX 200 index dropped 53.9 points to 4,920.8
by 0158 GMT, its lowest point since April 19. The benchmark
edged 0.1 percent higher on Wednesday.
Weak metals prices hit big-cap miners BHP Billiton Ltd
and Rio Tinto Ltd, which dropped 1.5 percent
and 1.7 percent, respectively.
Spot iron ore fell below $113 a tonne, its lowest level in
more than seven months, and Shanghai rebar futures fell near a
nine-month low on Wednesday, due to slower steel demand in top
consumer China.
"The material stocks are pulling the market lower, we don't
have the definitive bounce in the material stocks yet," Esho
said.
Financials were also weaker, with National Australia Bank
tumbling 3.6 percent to its lowest point since early
February after going ex-dividend. Westpac Banking Corp
fell 0.6 percent while Australia and New Zealand Banking Group
slipped 0.4 percent.
The local market has come under selling pressure recently on
a combination of factors, including worries the U.S. Federal
Reserve would wind back its stimulus this year and over slowing
growth in China, Australia's major export market.
Defensives were on the backfoot. Top telecommunications
provider Telstra Ltd declined 1.9 percent while
consumer staple Wesfarmers Ltd lost 2 percent.
Gold miners however helped pare losses after bullion rose 1
percent as the U.S. dollar's drop and declines in equities
triggered physical buying. Gold pulled back slightly in
early Asia trade on Thursday.
Newcrest Mining Ltd and Regis Resources Ltd
advanced 0.9 percent and 3.1 percent, respectively.
New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index slipped 0.3
percent or 15.3 points to 4,472.9.
STOCKS ON THE MOVE
* Atlas Iron Ltd dived 4.3 percent to A$0.785 after
the company said it is on track to produce at the rate of 10
million tonnes per annum in its September quarter.
(0155 GMT)
* The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission said it
would not oppose Ruralco's proposed acquisition of
Elders Rural Services Ltd. Ruralco soared 7.3 percent
to A$3.21 to its highest point since early April, while Elders
Rural Services rocketed 20 percent to A$0.12.
(0157 GMT)
(Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)