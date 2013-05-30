SYDNEY May 31 Australian shares are set to edge
higher on Friday, buoyed by gains on Wall Street after weak U.S.
economic data eased fears of a wind-down in stimulus policies,
while firmer copper prices may support miners.
* Local share price index futures rose 0.4 percent,
a 30.3-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index
close. The benchmark fell 0.9 percent to a six-week low on
Thursday, and is down 5 percent so far this month.
* New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 0.5
percent in early trade.
* U.S. stocks rose on Thursday, rebounding from the previous
session's losses, as tepid economic data eased concerns the U.S.
Federal Reserve would begin to gradually scale back its policy
of stimulating growth.
* Copper rose almost 1 percent on Thursday as investors bet
on improved imports by the biggest consumer China and as data
from top producer Chile showed April output fell from a year
earlier due to strikes and production problems.
* Gold rose to a two-week high, buoyed by a fall in the
dollar on improved prospects the Federal Reserve will keep its
monetary stimulus in place.
* Australia's Sundance Resources will conclude
discussions with potential partners on its $4.7 billion Africa
iron ore project by June and announce a chosen partner three
months later, the firm's chief operations officer told Reuters.
* Australia's private sector credit for April will be
released at 0130 GMT on Friday.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2258 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1654.41 0.37% 6.050
USD/JPY 101.02 0.3% 0.300
10-YR US TSY YLD 2.119 -- 0.000
SPOT GOLD 1414.64 0.10% 1.390
US CRUDE 93.54 -0.07% -0.070
DOW JONES 15324.53 0.14% 21.73
ASIA ADRS 139.28 0.56% 0.78
-------------------------------------------------------------
* Wall St ends up on optimism Fed stimulus to remain
* Crude oil mixed, swayed by views on economy and Fed
* Gold hits two-week high as data quells Fed taper talk
* Copper up on China demand prospects, tighter supply
For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian
newspapers, double click on
(Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Richard Pullin)