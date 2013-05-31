(Adds details, comments, stocks on the move)
SYDNEY May 31 Australian shares advanced 0.4
percent on Friday away from six-week lows, after U.S. economic
data eased worries the Federal Reserve would start to taper its
monetary stimulus this year, while firmer copper prices
underpinned miners.
BHP Billiton Ltd and Rio Tinto Ltd jumped
1.7 percent and 3.3 percent respectively on a 1 percent rise in
copper prices.
"We're seeing good rallies in iron ore stocks despite
headlines pointing out potential difficulties in the sector,"
said Michael McCarthy, chief market strategist at CMC Markets.
The S&P/ASX 200 index added 18.8 points to 4,949.5
by 0125 GMT. The benchmark fell 0.9 percent to a six-week low on
Thursday, and is down 5 percent for May.
The local market has come under selling pressure recently on
a combination of factors, including the Fed stimulus worries and
slowing growth in China, Australia's major export market.
Banks were mixed. The Commonwealth Bank of Australia
edged 0.1 percent higher while Australia's fourth
largest bank, Australia and New Zealand Banking Group
rose 0.4 percent but Westpac Banking Corp fell 0.8
percent after going ex-dividend.
Defensives were weaker. Telstra Ltd plumbed 1.1
percent to six week lows of A$4.71.
"There is no doubt the Telstra yield story is unwinding,"
Evan Lucas, market strategist at IG, said in a note. "Telstra
has dropped 38 cents since May 22 - that's 7.4 percent."
Food retailer Woolworths lost 0.9 percent while QBE
Insurance Ltd slipped 0.4 percent. Blood products maker
CSL Ltd lost 0.8 percent.
"We saw confirmation in the US that the private sector is
expanding at an accelerating pace, which is contributing to a
better global growth outlook and global miners," CMC's McCarthy
said.
U.S. stocks rose on Thursday, rebounding from the previous
session's losses, as tepid economic data eased concerns the U.S.
Federal Reserve would begin to gradually scale back its policy
of stimulating growth.
New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index climbed 0.9
percent or 38.6 points to 4,509, in an almost uninterrupted
rally since June 2012.
STOCKS ON THE MOVE
* Sundance Resources Ltd rallied 4.7 percent to
A$0.09 after saying it will conclude discussions with potential
partners on its $4.7 billion Africa iron ore project by June and
announce a chosen partner three months later, the firm's chief
operations officer told Reuters.
(0125 GMT)
* Western Areas Ltd soared 4.8 percent to A$3.06
after upgrading its full year guidance.
(0126 GMT)
* Guildford Coal Ltd slumped 10.5 percent to three
week lows of A$0.17 after advising that production activities at
their South-Gobi open cut coking coal mine in Mongolia has
commenced with contractor Grand Power starting overburden
removal.
The coal explorer also announced the appointment of Michael
Wotherspoon to Chief Financial Officer.
(0127 GMT)
* Elemental Minerals Ltd dived 13.8 percent to
A$0.375. The company and Dingyi Group Investment Ltd
have mutually agreed to extend an exclusivity period to 30 June
2013 to finalise oustanding due diligence matters.
(0127 GMT)
(Reporting by Thuy Ong, additional reporting by Michael Sin;
Editing by Eric Meijer)