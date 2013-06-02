SYDNEY, June 3 Australian shares are set to open
lower on Monday after a sharp fall on Wall Street and weaker
metals prices, with eyes on Chinese data and a slew of local
economic figures.
* Local share price index futures fell 1.7 percent
to 4,876.0, a 50.6-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200
index close. The benchmark slipped 0.1 percent on
Friday.
* New Zealand's stocks market is closed for a public holiday
on Monday.
* U.S. stocks sold off in late trading to close sharply
lower on Friday, with the S&P 500 posting consecutive weekly
losses for the first time since November, as investors retreated
after a seven-month run of gains.
* Copper slipped on Friday, ending the week largely
unchanged, as investors closed out positions as a precaution
ahead of a factory activity report from top metals consumer
China.
* Shanghai rebar futures racked up their worst monthly
performance since August, reflecting slower demand in top
consumer China, and traders are unsure if steel and iron ore
prices have yet hit bottom.
* China's official PMI rose to 50.8 in May from 50.6 in
April, data showed on Saturday, beating market expectations.
Investors will get a fuller picture of the Chinese economy on
Monday when the official services PMI is released.
* A slew of local data will be due on Monday, including May
inflation, Q1 business inventories, Q1 gross company profits and
job advertisements for May.
* Australia's central bank is set to keep its cash rate
steady this week, while a batch of economic data will be picked
apart for evidence that record-low rates are providing enough
stimulus to offset an imminent peak in the mining investment
boom.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2218 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1630.74 -1.43% -23.670
USD/JPY 100.59 0.24% 0.240
10-YR US TSY YLD 2.1317 -- 0.000
SPOT GOLD 1388.8 0.21% 2.910
US CRUDE 91.45 -0.57% -0.520
DOW JONES 15115.57 -1.36% -208.96
ASIA ADRS 135.83 -2.48% -3.45
-------------------------------------------------------------
* Wall St drops in late slide, but ends May with gains
* Oil prices drop sharply, equitites and supply weigh
* Gold falls 1.6 pct, notches second sharp monthly loss
* Copper slips on uncertainty ahead of China factory report
For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian
newspapers, double click on
(Reporting By Maggie Lu Yueyang; Editing by Richard Pullin)