(Adds details, comments)
SYDNEY, June 3 Australian shares fell 0.8
percent to their lowest close in four months on Monday as weak
metal prices dragged down miners, while disappointing local and
Chinese data soured investor sentiment.
Blue chip miners finished the session weaker. BHP Billiton
Ltd dropped 2.3 percent while Rio Tinto Ltd
fell 2.5 percent. Iluka Resources Ltd lost 1.1 percent.
China's factory activity shrank for the first time in seven
months in May as both domestic and external demand softened,
while growth in the services sector cooled, pointing to slowing
momentum in the world's second-largest economy.
"The HSBC Chinese PMI is removing some of the optimism that
we saw in the morning," said Ric Spooner, market strategist at
CMC Markets.
"It's showing a picture that companies in China are finding
things reasonably difficult. That's just got people a little bit
more cautious in their outlook on the Chinese economy."
The S&P/ASX 200 index shed 38.3 points to finish at
4,888.3, the lowest close since early February. The benchmark
slipped 0.1 percent on Friday. A total of 625.1 million shares
had traded hands in a subdued session.
A late afternoon sell-off on Japan's Nikkei index to a near
six-week low on Monday also hurt sentiment. The local
benchmark lost more ground than the rest of the region, MSCI's
broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
slipped 0.3 percent.
Australian job advertisements in newspapers and on the
Internet fell for a third straight month in May, a potentially
worrying omen for unemployment that will maintain pressure for
another cut in interest rates.
Elsewhere, defensives were mostly weaker. Flagship
telecommunications giant Telstra Ltd plumbed 1.7
percent while biotechnology firm Cochlear Ltd dived
18.1 percent to 1-1/2-year lows of A$52.88 after warning its
2013 full-year net profit would fall as much as 18 percent.
QBE Insurance Ltd tumbled 2.2 percent.
Banks posted strong gains, recovering slightly after a heavy
sell-off in May. Westpac Banking Corp climbed 2 percent
while National Australia Bank tacked on 1 percent.
Australia's fourth-largest bank, Australia and New Zealand
Banking Group, jumped 1.1 percent.
"At the margin the business indicator figures in China and
retail sales were pretty good but maybe just below
expectations," Spooner noted.
"(These) are just increasing at the margin the outlook for a
reduction in rates, not tomorrow, but for down the track which
would be supportive for banks."
Australia's central bank is considered almost certain to
keep its cash rate steady on Tuesday with the market pricing in
a 14 percent chance of a cut.
U.S. stocks sold off in late trading to close sharply lower
on Friday, with the S&P 500 posting consecutive weekly losses
for the first time since November, as investors retreated after
a seven-month run of gains.
New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index climbed 0.9
percent or 40.8 points to finish at 4,511.4.
(Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)