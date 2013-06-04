(Adds details, comments, stocks on the move)
SYDNEY, June 4 Australian shares fell 0.4
percent on Tuesday to four-month lows as losses in financial
stocks offset modest gains in miners amid subdued activity ahead
of the outcome of the Reserve Bank of Australia's policy meeting
later in the day.
Banks were weaker, Westpac Banking Corp fell 0.6
percent while top lender the Commonwealth Bank of Australia
fell 0.5 percent.
"Again it comes into the rotation play. The banks are the
ones dragging the market lower," said Evan Lucas, market
strategist at IG.
"The rotation is on - high yielding stocks out, and
materials, cyclical plays are back up."
Rio Tinto rose 1.4 percent after copper climbed on
Monday to a more than one-week high and BHP Billiton Ltd
edged up 0.3 percent. Iluka Resources Ltd
jumped 1.9 percent.
The S&P/ASX 200 index lost 23.1 points to trade at
4,865.2, its lowest point since Jan. 29 by 0106 GMT. The
benchmark fell 0.8 percent on Monday, hurt by weak factory
activity data in China, Australi's major export market.
The benchmark has recently been hit by concerns over slowing
growth in China, jitters the Federal Reserve will wind back its
stimulus this year and volatitlity in Japanese equities.
While the Fed stimulus jitters have eased somewhat,
uncertainty over when the central bank may roll back the
bond-buying scheme continues to buffet markets.
Billabong International Ltd dived 57.1 percent to
all time lows of A$0.20. The Australian surfwear company said on
Tuesday it had ended its takeover talks with two potential
suitors and was now discussing refinancing options instead, as
it warned that full-year profit would sink below previous
guidance.
"They are now in the situation where they are going to have
to be completely refinancing - that will obviously dilute their
share price and dilute any form of debt that they've already
got," Lucas said.
Elsewhere, high yielding defensives lost ground. Flagship
telecommunications provider Telstra Ltd slipped 0.3
percent while consumer retailer Woolworths Ltd was down
0.8 percent.
U.S. stocks rose on Monday as weaker-than-expected factory
activity supported views the Federal Reserve will keep economic
stimulus in place.
The Reserve Bank of Australia holds its monthly policy
meeting later on Tuesday and has been expected to keep rates at
2.75 percent following a quarter-point cut in May.
Markets are still only pricing in a minor 16 percent chance
of a move, with the decision due at 0430 GMT.
New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index slipped 0.2
percent or 7 points to 4,504.4.
STOCKS ON THE MOVE
* Ten Network Holdings Ltd rallied 1.7 percent to
A$0.295 after the television station signed an agreement with
cricket Australia for exclusive broadcasting rights.
(0104 GMT)
* Teranga Gold Coporation soared 5.7 percent to
A$0.74 after announcing its intention to acquire Oromin.
(0103 GMT)
* Coal of Africa dived 10 percent to A$0.18 after
putting forward a new proposal in efforts to improve
productivity. The decision follows sustained attempts over the
past two financial years to make operations profitable.
(0104 GMT)
(Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)