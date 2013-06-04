(Adds details, comments)
SYDNEY, June 4 Australian shares finished 0.3
percent higher on Tuesday, ending a three-session run of losses
as Wall Street gains overnight bolstered sentiment and firmer
metals prices underpinned miners.
The market lifted after Australia's central bank kept its
cash rate at a record low of 2.75 percent on Tuesday, but kept
the door wide open to further easing in part due to the still
lofty level of the local currency.
"The decision to keep rates at 2.75 percent came as no
surprise to investors as the market had already factored this
into their trading," said Betty Lam, Sales Trader at CMC
Markets. "The ASX200 gained a slight 10 points following the
announcement."
The S&P/ASX 200 index tacked on 12.5 points, after a
volatile morning session, to finish at 4,900.8. The benchmark
fell 0.8 percent to its lowest close in four months on Monday.
The index has recently been hit by concerns over slowing
growth in China, jitters the Federal Reserve will wind back its
stimulus this year, and volatility in Japanese equities.
"The ASX 200 was in a bit of a holding pattern going into
the RBA announcement, and that was always going to be the way
given the possibility of an out-of-consensus cut," said Chris
Weston, chief market strategist at IG.
Blue chip miners edged higher after London copper climbed
for a second session on Tuesday. BHP Billiton Ltd
rose 0.5 percent while Rio Tinto Ltd and Iluka
Resources Ltd both soared 2.5 percent.
High-yielding banks reversed early losses to finish
stronger. National Australia Bank jumped 1.1 percent
while top lender Commonwealth Bank of Australia edged
0.3 percent higher.
The big four banks average some 5.7 percent for dividend
yields, compared to between 3 percent and 4 percent for 12-month
term deposits, making them attractive to investors.
While the Fed stimulus jitters have eased somewhat,
uncertainty over when the central bank may roll back the
bond-buying scheme continues to buffet markets.
Australian company Billabong International Ltd
dived 49.5 percent to an all-time closing low of A$0.23. The
surfwear company issued its third profit warning in six months
as it revealed on Tuesday that potential takeover suitors had
walked away from a deal.
Elsewhere, defensives finished moderately weaker. Flagship
telecommunications provider Telstra Ltd inched 0.2
percent higher, but consumer retailer Woolworths Ltd
was down 0.5 percent. Biotechnology firm CSL Ltd fell
0.4 percent.
Miner Rexmin rocketed 54 percent to A$0.385, its
highest point since April 12, after saying it had signed an
agreement for the financing, construction and development of
Hillside Project in South Australia.
U.S. stocks rose on Monday as weaker-than-expected factory
activity supported views the Federal Reserve will keep economic
stimulus in place.
New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index lost 0.8
percent or 37.6 points to finish at 4,473.8.
(Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Eric Meijer)