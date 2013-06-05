PE firm Shore Capital says founder to relinquish CEO role
March 29 Private equity firm Shore Capital Group Ltd said its founder Howard Shore would step down as group chief executive.
SYDNEY, June 5 Australian shares sank 1.3 percent to a 4-1/2-month low on Wednesday as slower-than-expected first quarter growth and weakening demand for metals in China depressed sentiment.
The financial sector was hit hard. Westpac Banking Corp lost 2.6 percent while Australia's fourth-largest bank Australia and New Zealand Banking Group tumbled 2.5 percent. Top lender Commonwealth Bank of Australia slipped 1.3 percent.
The S&P/ASX 200 index declined 65.6 points to finish at 4,835.2, its lowest close since January 25, according to the latest data. The benchmark rose 0.3 percent on Tuesday.
Australia's economy posted a second straight quarter of moderate growth as a drop in business investment offset gains in trade and consumer spending at the start of 2013, a disappointing result that only reinforced the case for lower interest rates.
The disappointing data added to recent concerns about slowing growth in China and the outlook for the U.S. Federal Reserve's stimulus programme, which have prompted some heavy selling of Australian equities.
New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index fell 0.5 percent or 20.2 points to finish the session at 4,453.6. (Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)
BEIJING, March 29 Moody's Investors Service warned on Wednesday that the financial risks facing China from a potential property downturn have grown as record lending has made banks more risk-prone while the government is less able to combat those risks.
LONDON, March 29 Lloyd's of London, the world's largest speciality insurance market, has picked Brussels for its planned European Union subsidiary, The Insurance Insider reported late on Tuesday.