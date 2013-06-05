SYDNEY, June 6 Australian shares are set to open lower on Thursday, extending losses after touching a 4-1/2-month low and tracking a decline on Wall Street on renewed worries the Federal Reserve may begin to scale back its bond-buying stimulus. * Local share price index futures fell 1 percent to 4,784.0, a 51.2-point premium/discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The local benchmark slumped 1.3 percent in the last session to a 4-1/2-month low on a disappointing reading of Australia's economic growth. * New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index fell 0.9 percent to 4,412.2 in early trade. * U.S. stocks dropped 1 percent on Wednesday, extending a recent selloff, as investors grappled with concerns that the Federal Reserve may begin to scale back its bond-buying stimulus while the economy is still sluggish. * Copper was unchanged on Wednesday as a shutdown at the world's second-largest mine of the metal supported prices and offset the impact of data suggesting top consumer China's economy is struggling. * Qantas Airways Ltd said on Thursday that Hong Kong conglomerate Shun Tak would join the airline and China Eastern Airlines Corp Ltd taking a 33.3 percent share of Jetstar Hong Kong. * Air New Zealand Ltd said on Thursday that it would increase its stake in Virgin Australia Holdings Ltd by 3 percentage points to 22.99 percent, subject to regulatory approval. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2318 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1608.9 -1.38% -22.480 USD/JPY 98.99 -0.07% -0.070 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.091 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD 1401.71 -0.08% -1.090 US CRUDE 93.81 0.07% 0.070 DOW JONES 14960.59 -1.43% -216.95 ASIA ADRS 133.57 -2.76% -3.79 ------------------------------------------------------------- * Wall St drops as fears of less Fed stimulus mount * Brent oil ends lower on U.S. refinery start-up report * Gold gains after private U.S. jobs growth misses forecast * Copper steady on mine shutdown, weak demand outlook caps gains For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Australia/New Zealand bureaux; +61 2 9373 1800/+64 4 471 4234) (Reporting by Maggie Lu Yueyang; Editing by Stephen Coates)