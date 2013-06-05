SYDNEY, June 6 Australian shares are set to open
lower on Thursday, extending losses after touching a 4-1/2-month
low and tracking a decline on Wall Street on renewed worries the
Federal Reserve may begin to scale back its bond-buying
stimulus.
* Local share price index futures fell 1 percent to
4,784.0, a 51.2-point premium/discount to the underlying S&P/ASX
200 index close.
The local benchmark slumped 1.3 percent in the last session
to a 4-1/2-month low on a disappointing reading of Australia's
economic growth.
* New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index fell 0.9
percent to 4,412.2 in early trade.
* U.S. stocks dropped 1 percent on Wednesday, extending a
recent selloff, as investors grappled with concerns that the
Federal Reserve may begin to scale back its bond-buying stimulus
while the economy is still sluggish.
* Copper was unchanged on Wednesday as a shutdown at the
world's second-largest mine of the metal supported prices and
offset the impact of data suggesting top consumer China's
economy is struggling.
* Qantas Airways Ltd said on Thursday that Hong
Kong conglomerate Shun Tak would join the airline and China
Eastern Airlines Corp Ltd taking a 33.3 percent
share of Jetstar Hong Kong.
* Air New Zealand Ltd said on Thursday that it
would increase its stake in Virgin Australia Holdings Ltd
by 3 percentage points to 22.99 percent, subject to
regulatory approval.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2318 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1608.9 -1.38% -22.480
USD/JPY 98.99 -0.07% -0.070
10-YR US TSY YLD 2.091 -- 0.000
SPOT GOLD 1401.71 -0.08% -1.090
US CRUDE 93.81 0.07% 0.070
DOW JONES 14960.59 -1.43% -216.95
ASIA ADRS 133.57 -2.76% -3.79
-------------------------------------------------------------
* Wall St drops as fears of less Fed stimulus mount
* Brent oil ends lower on U.S. refinery start-up report
* Gold gains after private U.S. jobs growth misses
forecast
* Copper steady on mine shutdown, weak demand outlook caps
gains
For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian
newspapers, double click on
(Australia/New Zealand bureaux; +61 2 9373 1800/+64 4 471
4234)
(Reporting by Maggie Lu Yueyang; Editing by Stephen Coates)