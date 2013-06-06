(Adds market performance details, analyst comments)
SYDNEY, June 6 Australian shares fell 1.1
percent to a fresh four-and-a-half month low on Thursday, hit by
selling in banks and miners as investors worried about the
possibility of the Federal Reserve scaling back stimulus
measures.
Investors are cautious ahead of key data out of the United
States and China in the next few days, said CMC Markets chief
market strategist Michael McCarthy.
The U.S. non-farm payrolls report is due on Friday, followed
by a slew of China economic data for May including trade,
inflation, urban investment, industrial output and retail sales
over the weekend.
"The China data will speak directly to onging trade with
Australia, and non-farm payrolls will speak to the global
stimulus situation," McCarthy said, noting these data would be
watched closely by investors for any clue about the global
economy.
The S&P/ASX 200 index lost 54.0 points to 4,781.2,
according to the latest data. The index extended a 1.3 percent
fall on Wednesday to hit its lowest level since mid-January.
Australian stocks have also been hit recently by concerns
over volatility in Japanese equities and slowing demand from top
resources consumer China.
Australia posted a trade surplus of A$28 million for April
on Thursday, which missed the forecast of A$215 million
according to a Reuters poll.
Meanwhile, Chinese steel futures fell more than 1 percent to
near the year's low on Thursday, as supply continued to outpace
demand in the world's top consumer and pointing to more pressure
ahead for prices.
Global miner BHP Billiton Ltd lost ground and eased
0.1 percent, while rival Rio Tinto Ltd dropped 0.5
percent.
Australia's biggest listed gold miner Newcrest Mining Ltd
slumped 6.9 percent to an eight-year low of A$13.36, as
gold fell on India's move to hike its import duty on the metal
for the second time this year.
Discovery Metals Ltd plunged 10.8 percent to its
lowest since March 2009, as it approached Monday's deadline for
receiving any takeover offer.
The struggling miner said on May 21 that it was operating in
breach of some of its debt covenants. It closed out copper and
silver hedges in late May to help shore up its cash position.
Major banks were mostly weaker, but pared some losses. The
biggest lender Commonwealth Bank of Australia slipped
0.2 percent, while Westpac Banking Corp dropped 1.7
percent.
"The price action in the banks was driven by bargain hunters
entering the market on hopes of a near-term bounce," said IG
markets strategist Stan Shamu in a note. "The yield appeal
improves on the back of lower share prices."
Defensives were weaker, with blood products maker CSL Ltd
dropping 1.2 percent and the country's biggest
telecommunications provider Telstra Ltd falling 1.7
percent.
Consumer staples Woolworths Ltd and Wesfarmers Ltd
fell 0.7 percent and 1.6 percent, respectively.
Qantas Airways Ltd bucked the trend and gained 0.7
percent. The airline and its partner China Eastern Airlines Corp
Ltd sold a $66 million stake in Jetstar
Hong Kong to Shun Tak Holdings Ltd, a move expected to
pave the way for an operating license.
Fairfax Media Ltd slid 1.7 percent, after it said
it would make changes to its media business and expected the
restructure to save an additional A$60 million by the end of
September.
New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index bounced back
and ended the session almost flat. It added 1.7 points to
4,455.3.
(Reporting by Maggie Lu Yueyang; Editing by)