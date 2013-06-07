(Updates to open) SYDNEY, June 7 Australian shares fell 0.6 percent early on Friday following a volatile trading day on Wall Street, with selling in banks and resource stocks led by Newcrest Mining Ltd which plunged to a 9-year low. Analysts said investors were cautious ahead of the release of the U.S. jobs report later in the day, which could provide clues about the future of the U.S. central bank's stimulus measures. The S&P/ASX 200 index lost 27.9 points to 4,753.3 by 0016 GMT, on track to post a fourth straight weekly fall. On Thursday, the benchmark fell 1.1 percent to a 4-1/2-month low. Newcrest fell more than 14 percent at the open and last traded 8.8 percent lower at A$12.17, after it said it would write down its asset values by up to $6 billion in response to the worst slide in gold prices in 30 years. New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 0.2 percent to 4,462.7. (Reporting by Maggie Lu Yueyang; Editing by Stephen Coates)