(Updates to close)
SYDNEY, June 11 Australian shares rose 0.4
percent on Tuesday, as the market, reopening after a public
holiday, played catch up with strong offshore rallies the
previous day.
Investors were encouraged by U.S. jobs data last Friday and
by Japan's Nikkei average posting its biggest one-day rise since
March 2011 on Monday.
Banks and defensive stocks led a 19.4 point gain in the
S&P/ASX 200 index to 4,757.1, according to the latest
data. The index moved further away from 4-1/2 month lows hit
last week.
Among defensives, blood products maker CSL Ltd
climbed 1.4 percent and QBE Insurance Ltd rose 0.5
percent.
Banks underpinned the market, with Australia's fourth
largest bank, Australia and New Zealand Banking Group
rising 0.7 percent and National Australia Bank edging
0.2 percent higher.
New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index slipped 0.2
percent or 9.8 points to finish the session at 4,463.6.
(Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)