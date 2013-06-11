(Adds details, comments)
By Thuy Ong
SYDNEY, June 11 Australian shares edged higher
to become the sole climbers among major Asian equity bourses on
Tuesday, as the market, reopening after a public holiday, played
catch up with strong offshore rallies the previous day.
The market was supported by encouraging U.S. jobs data last
Friday and by Japan's Nikkei stock average posting its biggest
one-day rise since March 2011 on Monday.
It also saw a successful debut from in-vitro fertilisation
company Virtus Health Ltd, which sparked hope of
renewed life for the country's stalled initial public offering
market.
But gains were limited as Asian shares fell to fresh 6-1/2
month lows on Tuesday, hurt by worries about slowing growth in
China and uncertainty over when the U.S. Federal Reserve will
move to scale back stimulus.
The S&P/ASX 200 index moved further away from a
4-1/2 month low hit last week to finish 0.4 percent higher at
4,757.1, led by gains in banks and defensive stocks.
"The market is somewhat volatile today, bouncing up and down
with a fairly high range," said Damien Boey, equity strategist
at Credit Suisse. "People are trying to digest what happened
over the past few days when the market's been closed."
The benchmark lost 3.8 percent last week and has given up
nearly 8 percent over one month, prompting some analysts to note
that valuations were becoming attractive.
"Certainly the correction in the market recently has brought
more value into the sharemarket and I think that will be
embraced later in the year," said Craig James, chief equities
economist at Commonwealth Securities.
Among defensives, blood products maker CSL Ltd
rallied 1.4 percent and bionic ear maker Cochlear
jumped 2.8 percent.
Banks underpinned the market, with Australia's fourth
largest bank, Australia and New Zealand Banking Group,
gaining 0.7 percent and top lender Commonwealth Bank of
Australia climbing 0.6 percent.
Gainers included Straits Resources, which surged 50
percent to A$0.015, modestly bouncing back from a near
uninterrupted decline since April 2012.
Gold miners sank after bullion slipped in Asian trading on
Tuesday after Standard & Poor's revised up the United States'
credit outlook to stable from negative, hurting bullion's
safe-haven appeal.
Newcrest Mining Ltd and Regis Resources Ltd
tumbled 2.6 percent and 2.9 percent respectively.
Australia's leading securities exchange ASX Ltd
said on Monday it would raise A$553 million ($522 million) to
contribute capital to its futures clearing facility and pay down
debt, citing the need to meet new international capital
standards. Shares in ASX Ltd were in a trading
halt.
Australian business confidence remained lacklustre in May as
improving activity in manufacturing, wholesaling and
construction was offset by weakness in mining, a survey showed
on Tuesday.
New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index slipped 0.2
percent or 9.8 points to finish at 4,463.6.
