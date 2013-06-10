MELBOURNE, June 11 Australian shares are set to
open higher on Tuesday, playing catch-up with offshore gains
following a public holiday on the view that U.S. jobs data last
Friday was not strong enough for the Federal Reserve to wind
back its stimulus.
Weak trade data from China at the weekend, however, could
put a lid on any gains, with copper prices having dropped on
worries about Chinese demand for metals.
* Local share price index futures fell 0.4 percent
to 4,780.0, but that was a 42.3-point premium to the underlying
S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 0.9 percent
on Friday to post its worst weekly loss in a year.
* New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 0.2
percent to 4,482.1 in early trade.
* U.S. stocks ended little changed in weak volume on Monday,
pausing after the previous session's strong gains and getting
only a brief boost when the United States' credit outlook was
revised to stable from negative.
* Copper fell to its lowest price in more than three weeks
on Monday, under pressure from a stronger dollar and as poor
economic data from China stoked fears about the outlook for
industrial metals demand. Gold inched up.
* Risks are rising that China's economic growth will slow
further in the second quarter and that full-year forecasts will
be cut further, after weekend data showed weakness in May
exports and domestic activity struggling to pick up.
* Shares in stock exchange operator ASX Ltd went on
a trading halt ahead of a A$553 million equity raising. It
warned it would pay a final dividend of 81 cents, around 12
percent below analysts' forecasts. It said its full-year profit
would be around A$346 million, just below market forecasts.
* Resources and infrastructure contractor NRW Holdings
cut its full-year revenue profit forecasts, due to
delays in securing new contracts and a slower-than-expected
ramp-up of those projects. It expects revenue for the year to
June 2013 to be around A$1.3 billion, down from a forecast of
A$1.4-A$1.5 billion. It expects net profit of A$73-A$76 million.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2250 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1642.81 -0.03% -0.570
USD/JPY 98.86 0.08% 0.100
10-YR US TSY YLD 2.2133 -- 0.000
SPOT GOLD 1385.41 -0.07% -0.990
US CRUDE 95.89 0.13% 0.120
DOW JONES 15238.59 -0.06% -9.53
ASIA ADRS 136.60 0.55% 0.75
-------------------------------------------------------------
