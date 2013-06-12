SYDNEY, June 13 Australian shares are seen
extending their losses from five-month lows on Thursday as
persistent concerns about central banks rolling back their
stimulus continued to take a toll on global equities.
* Local share price index futures fell 0.8
percent, a 30.5-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200
index close. The benchmark fell 0.7 percent to close at
a five-month low on Wednesday.
* New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index fell 0.3
percent in early trade.
* U.S. stocks fell on Wednesday, with the Dow sliding more
than 100 points on another volatile day as traders extended a
selloff driven by concern about central banks winding down their
stimulus measures.
* Copper rose off its lowest level in almost six weeks on
Wednesday as concerns over supply tightness increased after the
owner of the world's second-largest mine declared force majeure
on copper deliveries.
* Gold rose as sharp losses in U.S. equities and a drop in
the U.S. dollar prompted the metal to rebound from the previous
session's three-week low.
* Mining giant Rio Tinto has agreed to sell
its Eagle project to Lundin Mining Corp for $325
million in cash.
* Australian employment data is due out later on Thursday.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2256 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1612.52 -0.84% -13.610
USD/JPY 95.93 -0.07% -0.070
10-YR US TSY YLD 2.228 -- 0.000
SPOT GOLD 1388.65 0.06% 0.860
US CRUDE 95.69 -0.20% -0.190
DOW JONES 14995.23 -0.84% -126.79
ASIA ADRS 134.18 -0.67% -0.91
-------------------------------------------------------------
