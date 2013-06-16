SYDNEY, June 17 Australian shares are seen
slipping on Monday after Wall Street fell at the end of last
week, with investors concerned over whether the world's central
banks will retain quantitative easing programmes.
* Local share price index futures fell 0.5 percent,
a 32.8-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index
close. The benchmark rebounded 2.1 percent on Friday,
its biggest one-day gain in 18 months.
* New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index slipped 0.1
percent in early trade.
* U.S. Stocks fell on Friday on low volume to end their
third negative week in four, as investors weigh up whether the
world's central banks will soon start to unwind their stimulus
measures.
* Copper edged higher on Friday as uncertainty about
disruptions at big mines led some investors to cancel short
positions, but it was still on track for a second consecutive
week of losses on concern about weak global growth and demand.
* Resilient demand for coins and bars and a pullback in the
U.S. equities market lifted gold on the day and for the week on
Friday.
* Oil rose and U.S. crude hit a nine-month intraday high on
Friday, after news that the United States had authorised sending
U.S. weapons to Syrian rebels sparked concerns about Middle East
supplies.
* Australia's gold output fell 5 percent in the first
quarter on weather-related disruption, a consultant said.
* Global miner BHP Billiton Ltd has received
approval to build a $400 million gas-fired power plant in
northern Chile, a media report said on Saturday.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2256 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1626.73 -0.59% -9.630
USD/JPY 94.24 0.18% 0.170
10-YR US TSY YLD 2.1295 -- 0.000
SPOT GOLD 1389.56 -0.05% -0.640
US CRUDE 97.75 -0.10% -0.100
DOW JONES 15070.18 -0.70% -105.90
ASIA ADRS 133.39 -2.28% -3.11
-------------------------------------------------------------
* Wall St slides in volatile week, eyes on the Fed
* Oil rises on Middle East unrest, US crude touches 9-month
high
* Gold posts weekly gain on physical demand, weak S&P
* Copper higher on mine worries; notch up 2nd weekly
loss
For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian
newspapers, double click on
(Australia/New Zealand bureaux; +61 2 9373 1800/+64 4 471
4234)
(Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Stephen Coates)