SYDNEY, June 17 Australian shares are seen slipping on Monday after Wall Street fell at the end of last week, with investors concerned over whether the world's central banks will retain quantitative easing programmes.

* Local share price index futures fell 0.5 percent, a 32.8-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rebounded 2.1 percent on Friday, its biggest one-day gain in 18 months.

* New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index slipped 0.1 percent in early trade.

* U.S. Stocks fell on Friday on low volume to end their third negative week in four, as investors weigh up whether the world's central banks will soon start to unwind their stimulus measures.

* Copper edged higher on Friday as uncertainty about disruptions at big mines led some investors to cancel short positions, but it was still on track for a second consecutive week of losses on concern about weak global growth and demand.

* Resilient demand for coins and bars and a pullback in the U.S. equities market lifted gold on the day and for the week on Friday.

* Oil rose and U.S. crude hit a nine-month intraday high on Friday, after news that the United States had authorised sending U.S. weapons to Syrian rebels sparked concerns about Middle East supplies.

* Australia's gold output fell 5 percent in the first quarter on weather-related disruption, a consultant said.

* Global miner BHP Billiton Ltd has received approval to build a $400 million gas-fired power plant in northern Chile, a media report said on Saturday.

----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2256 GMT ------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1626.73 -0.59% -9.630 USD/JPY 94.24 0.18% 0.170 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.1295 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD 1389.56 -0.05% -0.640 US CRUDE 97.75 -0.10% -0.100 DOW JONES 15070.18 -0.70% -105.90 ASIA ADRS 133.39 -2.28% -3.11 -------------------------------------------------------------

* Wall St slides in volatile week, eyes on the Fed * Oil rises on Middle East unrest, US crude touches 9-month high * Gold posts weekly gain on physical demand, weak S&P * Copper higher on mine worries; notch up 2nd weekly loss

