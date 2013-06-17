(Updates with movements in early trade)

SYDNEY, June 17 Australian shares dropped 0.7 percent on Monday after falls on Wall Street, pulled down by blue-chip financials and miners as investors remain concerned over whether the world's central banks will retain quantitative easing programmes.

Global miners BHP Billiton Ltd and Rio Tinto Ltd dropped 1.2 percent and 1.7 percent respectively.

Financials were also trading weaker, with top lender the Commonwealth Bank of Australia slipping 0.5 percent and Westpac Banking Corp losing 1 percent.

The S&P/ASX 200 index fell 34.2 points to 4,757.6 by 0011 GMT. The benchmark rebounded 2.1 percent on Friday, its biggest one-day gain in 18 months.

U.S. stocks fell on Friday on low volume to end their third negative week in four, as investors weigh up whether the world's central banks will soon start to unwind their stimulus measures.

New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index edged 0.1 percent or 2.5 points higher to 4,423.5. (Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Stephen Coates)