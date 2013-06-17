(Updates with movements in early trade)
SYDNEY, June 17 Australian shares dropped 0.7
percent on Monday after falls on Wall Street, pulled down by
blue-chip financials and miners as investors remain concerned
over whether the world's central banks will retain quantitative
easing programmes.
Global miners BHP Billiton Ltd and Rio Tinto Ltd
dropped 1.2 percent and 1.7 percent respectively.
Financials were also trading weaker, with top lender the
Commonwealth Bank of Australia slipping 0.5 percent and
Westpac Banking Corp losing 1 percent.
The S&P/ASX 200 index fell 34.2 points to 4,757.6 by
0011 GMT. The benchmark rebounded 2.1 percent on Friday, its
biggest one-day gain in 18 months.
U.S. stocks fell on Friday on low volume to end their third
negative week in four, as investors weigh up whether the world's
central banks will soon start to unwind their stimulus measures.
New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index edged 0.1
percent or 2.5 points higher to 4,423.5.
(Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Stephen Coates)