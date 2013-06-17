(Adds details, comments, stocks on the move)
SYDNEY, June 17 Australian shares fell 0.7
percent on Monday as Wall Street fell and blue-chip miners
weighed on the local bourse as investors continued to fret over
whether the U.S. Federal Reserve will maintain its quantitative
easing programme.
Global miners BHP Billiton Ltd and Rio Tinto Ltd
dropped 2 percent and 2.1 percent respectively. BHP
Billiton fell in line with the mining sector despite receiving
approval to build a $400 million gas-fired power plant in
northern Chile, a local media report said on Saturday.
Shanghai steel rebar futures slipped to a nine-month low on
Friday amid concerns about tepid demand in top consumer China,
while output cuts by steel mills are expected to weigh on iron
ore.
The S&P/ASX 200 index lost 31.7 points to 4,760.1 by
0123 GMT. The benchmark rebounded 2.1 percent on Friday, its
biggest one-day gain in 18 months.
"I think we had bargain hunters jumping in on Friday that
pushed the market higher, the market is selling off the
back of that too," said Steven Daghlian, market analyst at
Commonwealth Securities.
Financials were also trading mostly lower, with top lender
Commonwealth Bank of Australia slipping 0.2 percent and
Westpac Banking Corp losing 0.8 percent.
Aside from last Friday's rebound, the local index has seen a
heavy selloff in sympathy with a rout in global markets over
recent sessions, driven by fears the U.S. Federal Reserve could
wind back its stimulus measures this year, slower growth in
China, and volatility in Japanese equities.
The Australian market underperformed the rest of the region
on Monday, with MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares
outside Japan slipping 0.3 percent.
"There's not been a big change in momentum, we're still
seeing a bit of a downtrend taking place," said Daghlian.
"Since the beginning of May the market has essentially
fallen about 9 percent, so that is continuing."
Gold miners were trading weaker after Australia's gold
output fell 5 percent in the first quarter on weather-related
disruption, according to a consultant. Australia's
top gold miner Newcrest Mining Ltd and Regis Resources
Ltd both dropped 2.2 percent.
U.S. stocks fell on Friday in low volume to end their third
negative week in four, as investors weigh up whether the world's
central banks will soon start to unwind their stimulus measures.
New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index slipped 0.1
percent or 3.9 points to 4,417.1.
STOCKS ON THE MOVE
* Lend Lease Corporation Ltd tumbled 8.1 percent to
A$8.59, its lowest point since December 2012 after the property
group said it was going to restructure its Australian
construction and infrastructure businesses.
(0121 GMT)
(Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Eric Meijer)