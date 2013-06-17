MELBOURNE, June 18 Australian shares are set to
open a touch higher on Tuesday, underpinned by yield stocks, but
investors will likely remain cautious as they await a Federal
Reserve meeting for hints of when the U.S. central bank will
start tapering its stimulus programme.
* Local share price index futures rose 0.2 percent
to 4,480.0, a 14.1-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200
index close. The benchmark rose 0.7 percent on Monday.
* New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 0.6
percent to 4,472.7 in early trade.
* U.S. stocks rose on Monday but ended well off their highs
as investors speculated over the Federal Reserve's intentions
about its massive stimulus programme to aid the economy before a
meeting of policymakers that begins on Tuesday.
* Copper dipped on Monday as the dollar firmed and
inventories of the metal rose, but investors were cautious ahead
of the Fed meeting. Gold fell around 0.5 percent.
* The Federal Reserve meets this week amid intense
speculation over its massive bond-buying campaign, but most
economists do not expect it to scale back purchases from their
current $85 billion monthly pace. It will release a policy
statement at 2 p.m. EDT/1800 GMT on Wednesday.
* Tiger Resources Ltd may rise after the company
raised its 2013 production guidance for its Kipoi copper project
in the Democratic Republic of Congo by about 14 percent. It now
expects to produce 41,000 to 43,000 tonnes of copper in
concentrate.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2250 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1639.04 0.76% 12.310
USD/JPY 94.68 0.2% 0.190
10-YR US TSY YLD 2.1781 -- 0.000
SPOT GOLD 1384.45 0.01% 0.100
US CRUDE 97.83 0.06% 0.060
DOW JONES 15179.85 0.73% 109.67
ASIA ADRS 135.77 1.79% 2.38
-------------------------------------------------------------
