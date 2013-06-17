MELBOURNE, June 18 Australian shares are set to open a touch higher on Tuesday, underpinned by yield stocks, but investors will likely remain cautious as they await a Federal Reserve meeting for hints of when the U.S. central bank will start tapering its stimulus programme. * Local share price index futures rose 0.2 percent to 4,480.0, a 14.1-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 0.7 percent on Monday. * New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 0.6 percent to 4,472.7 in early trade. * U.S. stocks rose on Monday but ended well off their highs as investors speculated over the Federal Reserve's intentions about its massive stimulus programme to aid the economy before a meeting of policymakers that begins on Tuesday. * Copper dipped on Monday as the dollar firmed and inventories of the metal rose, but investors were cautious ahead of the Fed meeting. Gold fell around 0.5 percent. * The Federal Reserve meets this week amid intense speculation over its massive bond-buying campaign, but most economists do not expect it to scale back purchases from their current $85 billion monthly pace. It will release a policy statement at 2 p.m. EDT/1800 GMT on Wednesday. * Tiger Resources Ltd may rise after the company raised its 2013 production guidance for its Kipoi copper project in the Democratic Republic of Congo by about 14 percent. It now expects to produce 41,000 to 43,000 tonnes of copper in concentrate. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2250 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1639.04 0.76% 12.310 USD/JPY 94.68 0.2% 0.190 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.1781 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD 1384.45 0.01% 0.100 US CRUDE 97.83 0.06% 0.060 DOW JONES 15179.85 0.73% 109.67 ASIA ADRS 135.77 1.79% 2.38 ------------------------------------------------------------- * Wall St rises in volatile session before Fed meeting * Brent crude oil dips before U.S. Fed meeting * Gold slips as U.S. equities rise, FOMC in focus * Copper falls on dollar, stocks;aluminium at month low For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Australia/New Zealand bureaux; +61 2 9373 1800/+64 4 471 4234; Editing by Chris Gallagher)