SYDNEY, June 18 Australian shares fell 0.2
percent in volatile trade on Tuesday, as investors awaited the
outcome of the U.S. Federal Reserve's monetary meeting and
turned tentative before an options expiry date.
"On Thursday we have the index options expiry, a big expiry
as it's the end of the quarter. I think that's why you're seeing
a tentative market after the last few days," said Bell Potter
Securities private client advisor Stuart Smith in Brisbane.
The Fed meets over Tuesday and Wednesday amid intense
speculation over its massive bond-buying campaign, but most
economists do not expect it to scale back purchases from the
current $85 billion a month.
"We have to detect the tone of whether they're tapering off
... or not," Smith said.
Analysts fear that if the Fed tightens monetary policy too
early, the U.S. economy could slip into recession, dragging
global markets with it.
The S&P/ASX 200 index lost 11.5 points to 4,814.4,
according to the latest data. The benchmark rose 0.7 percent on
Monday.
The Australian index has suffered a sharp selloff in
sympathy with a rout in global markets in recent sessions,
driven by uncertainty over the Fed's stimulus measures,
volatility in Japanese equities and slowing growth in China,
Australia's major export market.
The Reserve Bank of Australia said in its June meeting
minutes, published on Tuesday, that it saw scope for the
Australian dollar to fall further.
"The bank feels there are downside risks to the currency if
terms of trade decline, which in turn could have positive
ramifications for the economy," IG chief market strategist Chris
Weston said in a note.
The market lost about 40 points within an hour after the RBA
minutes, but came off its intra-day low as offshore funds
returned to bet on a weaker currency, brokers said.
"Once you got down to 4,770, you started to see offshore
funds coming back into the market again," said James McGlew,
executive director of corporate stockbroking at Argonaut in
Perth.
"It's been targeted more so at our banks rather than the
resources sector," he added.
Commonwealth Bank of Australia bounced back and
ended nearly flat, adding two cents. The other three smaller
peers all came off their lows, with National Australia Bank Ltd
sliding 0.6 percent.
Global miners closed lower as copper prices dropped. BHP
Billiton Ltd and Rio Tinto Ltd fell 0.3
percent and 0.2 percent respectively.
Defensives were also hit, with flagship telecommunications
provider Telstra Ltd slipping 0.2 percent.
Qantas Airways Ltd dropped 2.1 percent as security
screening staff at Perth airport's Qantas terminal started a
fourth week of industrial action over a wage
dispute.
Rare earth miner Lynas Corp Ltd fell 2.3 percent
after the company said it intended to drop its defamation case
against a Malaysian environmental group.
Rural services company Elders Ltd dived 22.2
percent after bidder Ruralco Holdings Ltd said it had
formally withdrawn its offer to acquire Elders.
New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index added 0.3
percent or 14.5 points to 4,462.1.
