SYDNEY, June 19 Australian shares are expected
to rebound on Wednesday, after Wall Street rose for a second
straight day as investors bet the Federal Reserve will maintain
its stimulus support for the world's biggest economy.
A weaker Australian dollar may also benefit stocks with
overseas exposure.
* Local share price index futures rose 0.7 percent
to 4,855.0, a 40.6-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200
index close. The benchmark slipped 0.2 percent to
4,814.4 on Tuesday.
* New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index slipped 0.2
percent to 4,454.0 in early trade.
* U.S. stocks advanced for a second straight day on Tuesday
as investors bet the Federal Reserve would temper statements
which were interpreted to mean a sooner-than-expected winding
down of stimulus efforts.
* Copper fell to a 1-1/2 month low on Tuesday as investors
waited for clarification from Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke on the
central bank's plans for its monetary stimulus programme when a
two-day policy meeting ends on Wednesday.
* The Australian dollar stayed under pressure on Wednesday
as investors sold it heavily against the euro on bets the Fed is
creeping closer to the day when it will begin to scale back its
stimulus program.
* Sri Lanka is in the final stage of reaching a $350 million
hotel and leisure resort deal with Australian gambling tycoon
James Packer's Crown Ltd, the country's investment
promotion minister said on Tuesday.
* Malaysian gambling giant Genting Bhd has
increased its stake in Australia's Echo Entertainment Group
, just weeks after rival casino company Crown Ltd
sold its 10 percent stake in Echo.
* New Zealand's dominant television operator Sky Network
Television Ltd dropped 5.6 percent after it confirmed
it had failed a bid for English Premier League rights.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2303 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1651.81 0.78% 12.770
USD/JPY 95.51 0.2% 0.190
10-YR US TSY YLD 2.1854 -- 0.000
SPOT GOLD 1367.9 0.01% 0.110
US CRUDE 98.54 0.10% 0.100
DOW JONES 15318.23 0.91% 138.38
ASIA ADRS 136.56 0.59% 0.79
-------------------------------------------------------------
