SYDNEY, June 21 Australian shares fell 0.4
percent on Friday on lingering worries over the U.S. Federal
Reserve's plans to start reducing its stimulus later this year,
but the market trimmed early losses as a lower Australian dollar
buoyed stocks with large exposure to the U.S.
Banks led the sell-off with Commonwealth Bank of Australia
slipping 0.3 percent and Westpac Banking Corp
falling 1.6 percent. National Australia Bank lost 0.8
percent.
The Fed's plan to eventually stop pumping cheap money into
the world's biggest economy has raised concerns about the broad
impact on growth, with the absence of liquidity support down the
road prompting sharp adjustments in global asset markets.
The S&P/ASX 200 index fell 19.6 points to 4,738.8,
after dipping to an intraday low of 4,683.3, according to the
latest data. The benchmark fell 1.1 percent for the week.
U.S. exposed stocks edged higher on the back of a weak
Australian dollar, helping to contain falls. Biotechnology firm
CSL Ltd edged 0.1 percent higher while pallets maker
Brambles Ltd jumped 1 percent. James Hardie Industries
climbed 1.3 percent.
U.S. stocks fell more than 2 percent on Thursday, with the
S&P 500 recording its biggest fall since November 2011, a day
after Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke confirmed plans to start scaling
back monetary stimulus if the U.S. economy improved as expected.
New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index fell 0.8
percent or 35.5 points to finish the session at 4,363.1.
(Reporting By Thuy Ong; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)