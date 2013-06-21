(Adds details, comments)
SYDNEY, June 21 Australian shares fell 0.4
percent on Friday, on lingering worries over the Federal
Reserve's plans to taper monetary stimulus later this year, but
the market trimmed early losses as a weaker Australian dollar
buoyed some U.S.-related stocks.
Banks led the sell-off with Commonwealth Bank of Australia
slipping 0.3 percent while Westpac Banking Corp
fell 1.6 percent. National Australia Bank
eased 0.8 percent.
The Fed's plan to eventually stop pumping cheap money into
the world's biggest economy has raised concerns about the broad
impact on growth, with the absence of liquidity support down the
road prompting sharp adjustments in global asset markets.
"The thought that the economy has to stand on its own two
feet is causing traders to extend their positions further," said
Tim Waterer, senior trader at CMC Markets,
"This is giving investors a reason to take profit in
relation to the strong run up the U.S. equities have had this
year."
The S&P/ASX 200 index fell 19.6 points to 4,738.8,
after dipping to an intraday low of 4,683.3. The benchmark fell
1.1 percent for the week.
Miners reversed early losses to finish the session modestly
higher after Shanghai steel futures hit a four-week high on
Friday. BHP Billiton rallied 0.9
percent while rival Rio Tinto Ltd edged 0.1 percent
higher.
Meanwhile, stocks with exposure to the United States edged
higher, supported by the effects of a weaker Australian dollar
as earnings from abroad are boosted when repatriated home.
Biotechnology firm CSL Ltd inched 0.1 percent higher
while pallets maker Brambles Ltd climbed 1 percent.
Treasury Wine Estate also added 1 percent.
"You can see that CSL and some of the other U.S.-exposed
stocks are actually doing well," said Damien Boey, equity
strategist at Credit Suisse.
The Australian dollar found a brief respite from selling on
Friday but the currency was still heading for its worst week in
months falling to $0.9232
Sirius Resources tumbled 5.6 percent to A$2.35, its
lowest trading price since February, after appointing a new
chief financial officer.
U.S. stocks fell more than 2 percent on Thursday, with the
S&P 500 recording its biggest fall since November 2011. The drop
on Wall Street was accompanied by a sharp sell-off in global
equities, commodities and bonds after the Fed on Wednesday
confirmed it would start to trim its massive stimulus this year
if the U.S. economy improved as expected.
New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index fell 0.8
percent or 35.5 points to finish the session at 4,363.1
(Reporting By Thuy Ong, additional reporting by Michael Sin;
Editing by Jacqueline Wong)