SYDNEY, June 24 Australian shares are set to extend losses on Monday as investors remain concerned about the impact of the Federal Reserve's plans to taper monetary stimulus and slowing growth in China.

A rise in metals prices may offer some support to miners.

* Local share price index futures fell 0.7 percent to 4,655, an 83.8-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 1.1 percent last week.

* New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 0.2 percent in early trade.

* U.S. stocks ended mostly higher on Friday, with the Dow and S&P 500 ending two days of heavy losses, though traders continued to fret over the Fed's planned changes to policy.

* Copper rose off a 20-month low, but still ended down 4 percent for the week

* Gold rose 1.3 percent, rebounding from nearly a three-year low earlier, but for the week it still dropped the most in nearly two years.

* Australian insurance and wealth management company AMP Ltd warned its first half underlying profit would drop by around 13 percent due to high claims and policy lapses.

----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2251 GMT -------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1592.43 0.27% 4.240 USD/JPY 98.34 0.46% 0.450 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.5422 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD 1298.64 0.15% 1.890 US CRUDE 93.74 0.05% 0.050 DOW JONES 14799.40 0.28% 41.08 ASIA ADRS 131.38 1.44% 1.86 --------------------------------------------------------------

* Wall St ends slightly up but slumps for the week * Oil falls, notches biggest 2-day drop since September * Gold up but drop for week is biggest since Sept 2011 * Copper gains but 20-month lows in sight on China woes

For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by John Mair)